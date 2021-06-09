Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens marginally higher, Nifty hovers around 15,750

Indian benchmark indices opened marginally higher amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE index was trading 58.76 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 52,334.33, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 16.95 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,757.05.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Powergrid, Asian Paints, NTPC, Infosys and HUL.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.

On Tuesday, the domestic benchmarks ended marginally lower today amid losses in HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Sensex slipped 52.94 points to 52,275 and Nifty declined 11.55 points to 15,740.

As per provisional data available on the NSE, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,422.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,626.98 crore in the Indian equity market on June 8.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said,"On Wednesday, below the level of 15,670, Nifty would drop to 15620 or 15580 levels. On the higher side, Nifty would rally if it manages to surpass 15800 levels. The index faces resistance at 15800, 15880 and 15950 levels. The focus should be on Pharmaceuticals and Technology companies."