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Strides Pharma shares jump 10% as Bengaluru facility receives VAI classification

Strides Pharma shares jump 10% as Bengaluru facility receives VAI classification

STAR949.10(3.85%)

The company said it submitted a comprehensive response within the stipulated timeline, following which the USFDA classified the inspection outcome as Voluntary Action Indicated and issued the Establishment Inspection Report.

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Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 2:14 PM IST
Strides Pharma shares jump 10% as Bengaluru facility receives VAI classificationStrides Pharma: The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the facility

Strides Pharma Science Ltd shares rose as much as 10 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company announced that its flagship manufacturing facility in Bengaluru has received the USFDA's Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), marking the successful closure of the inspection.

The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the facility from 12 May to 20 May 2026.

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The inspection had ended with the issuance of a Form 483 carrying five observations, which Strides had disclosed to the stock exchanges on May 20. The company said it submitted a comprehensive response within the stipulated timeline, following which the USFDA classified the inspection outcome as Voluntary Action Indicated and issued the Establishment Inspection Report.

Strides said the regulator took this view based on the company’s response and the corrective and preventive actions it had implemented. With the issue of the Establishment Inspection Report, the inspection process for the Bengaluru facility has now been concluded.

Following the development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose 10.33 per cent, to hit a high of Rs 1,055.90 apiece.

According to the company, the Bengaluru unit is its flagship manufacturing site and caters to regulated and other international markets. The facility manufactures a range of pharmaceutical dosage forms, including tablets, capsules and oral liquids, supporting both existing commercial products and future growth opportunities.

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The company said the closure of the inspection strengthens its regulatory track record and reinforces its commitment to supplying high-quality pharmaceutical products to patients across global markets. The development marks the end of the USFDA inspection process for Strides’ Bengaluru facility after the company addressed the five observations raised in May and received the Establishment Inspection Report from the regulator.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 2:14 PM IST
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