NSE plans to allow trading its shares on own platform: Report

The current regulations do not provide for the self-listing of a stock exchange. As NSE is classified as a market infrastructure institution, it would need Sebi’s approval to allow its shares to trade on its own platform, the Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the matter said. A representative for NSE did not respond to requests for comment by the global news agency.

Admission under Permitted to trade (PTT) allows a security to be traded on NSE without being formally listed on the Exchange. It provides access to a wider investor base through an additional trading platform. The company continues to remain listed on its primary exchange, with all compliance and disclosure obligations unchanged. The companies admitted for dealing under PTT do not execute the listing agreement with Exchange and therefore do not provide the full disclosures. However, the trading activity of the scrip will be under strict supervision like any other listed scrips and will be subject to all surveillance.

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Under NSE’s 'permitted to trade' framework, securities can be traded on the exchange without being formally listed there. Companies using this route continue to remain subject to their existing regulatory, compliance and disclosure requirements. NSE changed its index eligibility rules in 2019 to allow permitted-to-trade securities to qualify for inclusion in the Nifty indices. Previously, only securities formally listed and traded on the exchange could be considered for the indices.

Around 250 companies that are not formally listed on NSE currently trade on its platform under the permitted-to-trade category. These include Elantas Beck India, Goodyear India and Novartis India.

The proposed structure could enable NSE’s shares to be traded on both exchanges while retaining the BSE as the company’s primary listing venue. However, the arrangement would require regulatory approval.

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The development comes as NSE moves closer to its much-anticipated initial public offering. The exchange is expected to receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its draft prospectus by the end of August and is targeting an IPO launch in the second half of September, according to reports.

If approved, the arrangement could have implications for trading liquidity and the stock’s potential eligibility for inclusion in market indices. It also adds another layer of significance to NSE’s proposed listing, which is expected to be closely tracked by investors and market participants.