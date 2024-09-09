Stocks in news: Gala Precision, Suzlon, Mazagon, SpiceJet, Ola Electric & Granules India

Indian benchmark ended sharply lower on Friday amid mixed global cues, stretched valuations and the Sebi's deadline over FIIs disclosure norms. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,017.23 points or 1.24 per cent, to end the session at 81,183.93. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 292.95 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 24,852.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 09, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Franklin Industries will trade ex-bonus today, while rights issue of Ganesha Ecoverse will open today. Shares of Capri Global, Gujarat Gas, GSFC, Harsha Engineers, Jindal Worldwide, Lumax Industries, Nitin Spinners, Star Housing, Warree Renewable Technologies and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Gala Precision Engineering: Shares of the precision components maker will be listed at the bourses on Monday. The company raised about Rs 168 crore via its IPO by selling its share for Rs 529 apiece, which was open for bidding between September 2-4. The issue was overall booked a solid 201.41 times.



Suzlon Energy: The wind energy player has acquired 51 per cent of the equity share capital of Renom. With the said acquisition, Renom has now become a subsidiary of the company.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run shipping player has received orders worth Rs 1,486 crore from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. The order is for a subsea pipeline replacement project on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) reimbursable basis.



Granules India: The phama player announced the completion of the USFDA inspection at its Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, conducted from August 26 to September 6, concluded with six observations. The company stated that it is committed to addressing the observations promptly and will submit its response to the USFDA within the stipulated time frame.



SpiceJet: The aviation player is set to issue shares to Carlyle Aviation to convert dues into equity. Carlyle Aviation to purchase SpiceJet shares to settle a part of its dues worth $137.68 million. Restructuring deal with Carlyle Aviation to cut SpiceJet's dues from $137.68 million to $97.51 million. With this, SpiceJet will convert Carlyle Aviation's dues worth $40 million into equity.



Ola Electric Mobility: The one-month share lock-in period for Ola Electric's shareholders will end on Monday. September 9 will mark one month since Ola Electric's listing on the bourses. Once the one-month shareholder lock-in period ends on Monday, around 18.18 crore shares, representing 4 percent of the company's outstanding equity, will become eligible for trading.



Zydus Lifesciences: The drugmaker has been issued a GST demand order of Rs 16.76 crore by the Central Goods and Service Tax, Goa Commissionerate. The demand is raised in respect of allegedly availing ineligible ITC without proof of actual receipt of services from FY 2017-18 to 2019-20.



Suven Pharma: The USFDA has classified Suven Pharma subsidiary--Casper Pharma's formulations manufacturing facility at Hyderabad as 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI). With this, the drug regulator has also closed its inspection of the said facility.



Ami Organics: The specialty pharma firm announced the completion of good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency Japan for the company's manufacturing facility unit at Surat. The result declared the said facility as GMP compliant.



Godfrey Phillips: Bina Modi has been reappointed as MD of the cigarette maker, with nearly 87 per cent of shareholders voting in favour of her reappointment. The Delhi High Court had allowed Bina Modi to vote in the AGM on behalf of the 48 per cent shareholding of KK Modi family trust.



RBM Infracon: The industrial player has bagged orders worth Rs 3,498 crore including Rs 3,371 crore for crude and Rs 127 crore for gas at Nandej from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.



Deep Industries: The oil & gas field services provider has won an order valued at Rs 1,402 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The contract is for production enhancement operations in the mature fields of ONGC's Rajahmundry asset and spans a duration of 15 years.