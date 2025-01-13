Stocks in news: HCL Tech, DMart, Adani Wilmar, IOB, Ola Electric, ICICI GIC, Biocon & PCBL

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall and settled lower on Friday as the rise in crude oil price and the firm US dollar index spooked the traders. BSE Sensex declined 241.30 points, or 0.31 per cent, to end at 77,378.91. NSE's Nifty50 corrected 95 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 23,431.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 10, 2025:

Q3 results today: HCL Technologies, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Delta Corp, Den Networks, Lotus Chocolate Company and Urja Global are among the companies that will announce its results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart operator reported a 4.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 723.7 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while its revenue increased 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 15,972.5 crore. Ebitda surged 8.7 per cent YoY 1,217.2 crore, while margins dropped 70 bps to 7.6 per cent.



Adani Wilmar: A promoter entity Adani Commodities will exercise the oversubscription option in the offer-for-sale issue for a 1.51 per cent stake on January 13, in addition to the base offer size of a 13.5 per cent stake. Hence, the total number of shares in the offer of Adani Wilmar will be up to 15.01 per cent of the share capital. The floor price for the issue is Rs 275 apiece.



Oberoi Realty: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai, has appointed the company as a developer for 10,300 square meters of land at Bandra Reclamation, Mumbai. The land is owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority. The company expects to be entitled to a free-sale component of around 3.2 lakh square feet.



Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Enel Green Power Development S.r.l for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Enel Green Power India for Rs 792 crore. Enel Green Power Development is one of Europe’s largest renewable energy companies, and Enel Green Power India is its Indian business.



Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender has invited an Expression of Interest from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) for 46 NPA (non-performing assets) accounts worth Rs 11,433.72 crore. Eligible ARCs and other transferees can submit their Expression of Interest by January 18, 2025, to participate in the e-auction of the 46 NPA accounts scheduled for January 30, 2025.



SignatureGlobal: The real estate company has executed a Sale Deed for the acquisition of a 16.12-acre land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. The land has an overall potential developable area of approximately 2.73 million square feet.



Ola Electric Mobility: The electric two-wheeler company has received further requests for information from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) concerning the ongoing investigation into over 10,000 consumer complaints related to its electric two-wheelers.



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The insurance company has received a favourable ruling from the Income Tax Department, Mumbai, in several tax litigations, which resulted in a tax relief of Rs 174.61 crore. It has received a combined order from the Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, allowing all substantive grounds raised in appeals.



JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has completed the acquisition of 125 MW of renewable energy assets from Hetero Labs and Hetero Drugs, housed under three special purpose vehicles, for Rs 630 crore.



Biocon: The USFDA has classified Biocon Biologics’ insulin facilities in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The US health regulator conducted a cGMP inspection of the facilities between September 15 and 27, 2024.



PCBL: The specialty chemicals player's net profit dropped 37 per cent YoY to 93.1 crore, while revenue surged 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,010 crore. Ebitda rose 13.7 per cent per cent YoY to Rs 317.3 crore, but margins dropped 100 bps to 15.8 per cent during the quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.



HEG: The company's subsidiary, TACC, has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ceylon Graphene Technologies to jointly explore the manufacturing of graphene and its derivatives.



Interarch Building Products: The recently listed infra company has received orders worth Rs 221 crore in the semiconductor and lithium-ion battery sectors from TATA Projects.



Poly Medicure: The pharma company has signed a joint venture agreement with AMPIN C&I Power to set up a solar power project in Haryana. The company will own a 26 per cent shareholding in the joint venture, while the remaining 74 per cent will be owned by AMPIN C&I Power.



Sudarshan Pharma Industries: The drugmaker company has received Board approval for raising funds up to Rs 188.34 crore via a preferential issue.



Shardul Securities: Shares of the broking and allied services player shall trade ex-split in 1:5 ratio today.