Stocks in news: Infosys, REC, Mankind, GR Infra, Reliance Power, Vakrangee & Reliance Infra

Indian benchmark continued to post mild gains on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's policy meeting later today. BSE Sensex rose 90.88 points or 0.11 per cent, to end at 83,079.66. NSE's Nifty50 gained 34.80 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 25,418.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 18, 2024:



Infosys: The IT solution provider has entered into a long-term collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to enhance some of its IT and support functions, while digitally transforming the bank’s business operations.



REC: The PSU player has signed a non-binding financial commitment for increasing its renewables loan book to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030. This will raise the share of renewables 30 per cent by 2030, as REC’s loan book is projected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by then.



Mankind Pharma: The company board of drugmaker will meet on September 20 to consider raising funds via the issuance of non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, other debt securities, or any other security.



Torrent Power: The power company has received a letter of intent (LoI)from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for the procurement of 1,500 MW of energy storage capacity from a pumped hydro storage project for 40 years.



GR Infraprojects: The civil construction player has transferred its wholly owned subsidiary, GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway, to Bharat Highways InvIT for Rs 98.60 crore.



Satin Creditcare Network: The shadow lender will meet on September 20 to consider raising funds via the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.



SKF India: The promoter shareholder of bearings player has expressed its Board’s decision to initiate the separation of its automotive business globally. The Board has constituted a committee to review and propose the separation of operations, with the intention to list the automotive business on Nasdaq Stockholm in the first half of 2026.



Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani-led company’s obligations as a guarantor on behalf of Vidarbha Industries Power have been fully settled, resulting in the release and discharge of the corporate guarantee, undertakings, and all obligations related to the outstanding debt of Rs 3,872.04 crore. The company has settled all disputes with CFM Asset Reconstruction.



Vakrangee: The company board of the diversified services provider will meet on September 24 to consider a proposal for raising funds. Additionally, the company has partnered with Star Health Insurance to offer health insurance products across its network.



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the variable remuneration to be paid to the Managing Director & CEO of the company for FY24, and the fixed remuneration for FY25, in line with shareholder approval from the AGM.



Reliance Infrastructure: The Anil Ambani-led infra player has agreed on a one-time settlement with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company for the entire obligations related to the non-convertible debentures issued by the company worth Rs 385 crore. The settlement will be completed before September 30, 2024.



Zodiac Ventures: The board of directors of the consulting services player will meet on September 24 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares.