Stocks in news: Infosys, SBI, Titan, Airtel, Britannia, Divis Labs and Ambuja Cements

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday, thanks to the weak global cues. The disappointing economic data from the US triggered the selling pressure amid the recession fears. BSE Sensex plunged 885.60 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end the day at 80,981.95. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 293.20 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 24,717.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 05, 2024:

Q1 results today: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation India, Deepak Nitrite, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, Triveni Turbine, BEML, BLS International Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, Avanti Feeds, Keystone Realtors, Orient Cement and more will announce their results for the June 2024 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Alembic, Andhra Papers, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilizers, Greenply Industries, Linde India, Somany Ceramics and more will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Aayush Wellness will trade ex-split today.

Infosys: Infosys said the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) is closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial year 2017-2018 worth Rs 3,898 crore. On July 31, India’s second-largest IT company received a demand for alleged tax evasion of over Rs 32,000 crore from the DGGI.

State Bank of India: The country's largest PSU lender reported around a 1 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 17,035.16 crore in the first quarter of FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 17.7 per cent. The interest earned during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,11,526 crore, which was higher by 16 per cent YoY. The gross NPA ratio of SBI stood at 2.21 per cent as of June 30.

Titan Company: The jewellery and watchmaker's standalone net profit fell by 1 per cent YoY to Rs 770 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The firm's standalone revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 11,105 crore in Q1FY25. 17 new stores (net) were opened during the quarter taking the total exclusive brand outlet presence to 1,137 stores.

Britannia Industries: The Indian biscuit maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 524 crore for the June quarter, a growth of 14.5 per cent YoY. Revenue for the quarter rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,130 crore. Its operating profit margins expanded 50 bps YoY to 17.7 per cent while Ebitda rose around 9 per cent YoY to Rs 753 crore.

Divis Lab: The pharma giant reported 21 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 430 crore in the first quarter of FY25. Its revenue from operations grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 2,118 crore, up from Rs 1,778 crore. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 622 crore, reflecting a 23 per cent increase YoY.

Bank of India: The public sector lender reported a 10 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to Rs 1,702.7 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Net interest income (NII) was up 6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,275 crore in Q1FY25. Its net interest margin stood at 3.07 per cent in Q1FY25, up 14 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Ambuja Cements: Adani Group-owned cement major announced its first venture in Bihar, marking the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player. The Warisaliganj Cement grinding unit, a standalone facility with an overall capacity of 6 MTPA, will be established at an investment of nearly Rs 1,600 crore.

Gland Pharma: The Hyderabad-based drug maker announced that the USFDA conducted a surprise inspection of its Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad from July 25 to August 2, to evaluate Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), resulting in three 483 Observations, which are procedural.

Amara Raja Energy: The energy & mobility solutions provider reported a 25.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 249.12 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.70 per cent to Rs Rs 3,263.05 crore for the quarter.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre maker reported a 37 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 211 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue has been reported 2.1 per cent down YoY at Rs 3,639 in Q1FY25 crore, while Ebitda is up 9.3 per cent YoY at Rs 500 crore.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The private lender reported a 9.97 per cent YoY rise in its net profit for the April-June 2024 quarter at Rs 287.29 crore on account of rise in interest income. Total income during the April-June 2024 quarter went up to Rs 1,046.03 crore. The net interest income stood at Rs 567 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter.

DEE Development Engineers: The recently engineering and piping solutions company has bagged two international orders worth Rs 14 crore from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan and GE Vernova International. Both orders are related to the supply of pre-fabricated carbon and stainless-steel piping components.