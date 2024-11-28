Stocks in news: LIC, Adani Green, YES Bank, Vedanta, Waaree Renewables, PCBL & KEC International

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Wednesday amid mixed domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex jumped 230.02 or 0.29 per cent to end at 80,234.08. NSE's Nifty50 gained 80.40 points or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 24,274.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, November 28, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bayer Cropsciences, Enbee Trade & Finance, Focus Business Solutions, GPT Healthcare, Indag Rubber, Jamna Auto, LWS Knitwear, Panchsheel Organics and Procter & Gamble Health will trade ex-dividend today.

LIC: The state-run life insurance major has filed an appeal before the GST Appellate Authority, Tamil Nadu, against the order demanding GST of Rs 104 crore for FY 2019-20, along with interest of Rs 45 lakh and a penalty of Rs 11 crore.

Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja (KA), has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Adani Hydro Energy Two Limited and Adani Hydro Energy Three Limited, on November 27, 2024.

Vedanta: Moody's Ratings said it has upgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources (VRL), the parent of Vedanta, following its successful liability management exercises.

YES Bank: The private lender Binu Soman has been appointed as Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank for a period of three years, effective from December 14. Also, some media reports suggested the Japanese lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and MUFG are no longer interested in buying a stake in the lender.

KEC International: The civil construction company has received turnkey orders worth Rs 1,704 crore in its transmission and distribution business for the design, supply, and installation of 765 kV transmission lines and GIS substations from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Godrej Properties: The real estate player has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to sell equity shares to investors for raising up to Rs 6,000 crore to fund its growth plan.

Waaree Renewables: The renewable energy company has received a term sheet for the execution of EPC works for a ground-mounted solar PV project with a 2012.47 MWp DC capacity.

Natco Pharma: The pharma player has sold clear and marketable titles of land measuring 14.38 acres (72,358 Sq. yards) located at Mekaguda Gram Panchayat, Nandigama Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, India for a total consideration of Rs. 115.57 crore including certain infrastructure cost. It will have no material impact on the company's business.

PCBL: The carbon black company informed that Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the allotment of 116.62 acres of land, subject to de-notification of the Naidupeta SEZ in favour of the Company and subject to other conditions.

Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries: The metal company will meet on December 2 to decide on a proposal for raising funds by way of a preferential issue, private placement, or other means.

Hathway Cables and Datacom: The broadcasting company has acquired the remaining 61.15 per cent equity stake of Hathway Cable MCN Nanded Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 11.

Ironwood Education: The education services company will meet on December 2 to decide on a proposal for raising funds by way of a preferential issue, private placement, or other means.

Integrated Proteins: The microcap edible oil player has issued and allotted up to 2 crore convertible equity warrants in one or more tranches on a preferential basis to a non-promoter entity in the public category for a cash consideration of Rs 11.25.