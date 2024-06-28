Stocks in news: Stanley, RIL, HCL Tech, Polycab, RVNL, Ambuja, RBL Bank, AU Bank and JSW Infra

Indian benchmark indices hit new all-time highs during the trading session Thursday amid buying in select heavyweights along with IT and cement stocks. BSE Sensex rallied 568.93 points, or 0.72 per cent to end at 79,243.18. NSE's Nifty50 index surged 175.70 points, or 0.74 per cent, to settle at 24,044.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 28, 2024:



Stanley Lifestyles: The Bengaluru-based luxury furniture maker's shares will make their debut on the BSE and NSE on June 28. The company raised a total of Rs 1,500 crore via IPO which was open between June 21 and June 25 and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 369 per share.



Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio Infocomm announced a series of new unlimited plans set to take effect on July 3. The new tariff plans range from Rs 189 for 2 GB per month to Rs 3,599 for a 2.5 GB per day annual plan. These plans include unlimited 5G data for all plans with 2GB/day and above.



HCL Technologies: The IT major is likely to see a block deal worth Rs 1,757 crore on Friday, according to a term sheet issued by banker Citigroup but it did not disclose the name of the seller, who will offload 0.46 per cent or 1.24 crore shares in a cleanup deal. The floor price for the block deal is likely to be Rs 1,414.9 per share, a discount of 2.75 per cent to its previous close.



Polycab India: Jaisinghani and family, promoters of electrical goods company are likely to own 30.70 lakh equity shares or 2.04 per cent stake in the price range of Rs 6,535 to Rs 6,985.25 of the company on Friday through block deals, according to a term sheet by Jefferies India. The deal is valued at Rs 2,145 crore, a discount of 6.5 per cent from its previous close.



AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender has received approval from the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via the issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or other modes. The board also approved raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore, in one or more tranches, via debt instruments.



Samhi Hotels: GTI Capital Alpha is likely to sell a 3 per cent stake in the recently listed hotel chain via block deals. The floor price is set at Rs 187.07 per share, with the base deal size at Rs 120 crore and an upsize option at Rs 193 crore.



RBL Bank: The private bank has received approval from board members for raising funds up to Rs 3,500 crore via qualified institutions placement, in one or more tranches, and Rs 3,000 crore via the issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.



Ambuja Cements: The company board of Adani Group's cement player has approved merging with Adani Cementation, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. Through this proposed scheme, Adani Enterprises will get 8.7 million shares of Ambuja Cements. The scheme will consolidate cement capacity within the group to bring synergistic benefits for all stakeholders.



Raymond: Shareholders of the textile major have approved the reappointment of Gautam Hari Singhania as Managing Director of the company, for five years with effect from July 1.



Ipca Laboratories: The Court of Justice of the EU has upheld the fine of 13.96 million euros (approximately Rs 125.62 crore) imposed by the General Court of the EU on the company's subsidiary Unichem Laboratories with respect to a patent dispute settlement. It had entered into a patent dispute agreement for the Perindopril drug matter with the innovator French company Servier group.



JSW Infrastructure: The port operator's subsidiary JSW Port Logistics has agreed to acquire a 70.37 per cent shareholding held by promoters and the promoter group in Navkar Corporation. It has received a letter of acceptance from Southern Railway, Chennai Division for the construction and operation of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.



KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy company has received a sanction letter for credit facilities amounting to Rs 686 crore for the development of a 200 MWAC (240 MWDC) solar photovoltaic power project in Khavda, Gujarat.



Sagar Cements: The cement company has received approval from the board for the re-appointment of S Anand Reddy as Managing Director, and S Sreekanth Reddy as Joint Managing Director, for three years, effective October 31.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway owned company has incorporated its subsidiary company RVNL Middle East Contracting LLC in Dubai.