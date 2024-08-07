Stocks in news: Suzlon Energy, PB Fintech, SBI, Tata Power, Lupin, Gland Pharma and Bata India

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday, giving up all the early gains during the fag-end of the session. Weak global cues including recession fears and geopolitical tension in the Middle East dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex dropped 166.33 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end the day at 78,593.07. NSE's Nifty50 declined 63.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, to close at 23,992.55 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 07, 2024:



Q1 results today: Pidilite Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, NHPC, Abbott India, UNO Minda, Coromandel International, NLC India, AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, BSE, Radico Khaitan, Signatureglobal (India) BASF India, Aadhar Housing Finance, Dr Lalpath Labs and more will announce their June 2024 quarter results later today.



Corporate action today: Shares of 360 One Wam, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Castrol India, Eicher Motors, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Gabriel India, Minda Corp, Nuvama Wealth, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Infibeam Avenues will trade ex-dividend today.



State Bank of India: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has been approved by the Government of India to chair the largest state run lender of the country for a three-year term, effective August 28. Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh has been appointed as Managing Director of the bank.



Lupin: The pharma major reported a 77.2 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 801.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 16.3 per cent to Rs 5,600.3 crore, while Ebitda surged 22.9 per cent to Rs 1,240.9 crore in the first quarter.



PB Fintech: The parent company of PolicyBazaar reported a third consecutive quarter of profits, where it posted a bottomline of Rs 60 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25, turning to black, from a loss of ₹ 12 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 1,010 crore, up 52 per cent YoY in the Q1FY25.



Tata Power: The Tata Group's utility arm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,189 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was up by over 4 per cent YoY. Its revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at Rs 17,294 crore which was up 14 per cent YoY. Ebitda for the period grew 11 per cent to Rs 3,350 crore in the reported quarter.



Suzlon Energy: The wind energy player will acquire a 76 per cent stake in Renom Energy Services from the Sanjay Ghodawat Group in two or more tranches. In the first tranche, it will acquire a 51 per cent stake for Rs 400 crore, and in the second tranche, it will acquire an additional 25 per cent stake within 18 months of the first acquisition for Rs 260 crore.



Gland Pharma: The Hyderabad-based generic injectables maker reported a 26 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (at Rs 143.8 crore. The pharma company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,407.7 crore in Q1FY25, up 16 per cent YoY.



Fortis Healthcare: The Healthcare major reported a 40.4 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 at Rs 173.98 crore. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,859 crore in Q1FY25, a 12.2 per cent YoY rise, mainly driven by growth in the hospital business and diagnostic businesses.



Bata India: The footwear player clocked a rise of 63 per cent YoY in standalone net profit at Rs 174 crore, aided by a one-time gain from sale of property. The footwear retail company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased marginally by 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 944.6 crore. Ebitda margins contracted to 19.6 per cent for the quarter-under-review.



Gujarat Gas: India’s largest city gas distribution company reported 53 per cent YoY increase in the consolidated net profit at Rs 330 crore for the June 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations went up 18 per cent to Rs 4,615 crore. The company said the surge in the Q1 numbers was due to the robust volume growth.



GR Infraprojects: The infra and road company has emerged as the L1 bidder for establishing a transmission scheme for the integration of Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka.