Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Power Grid, IndusInd, Marico, Nykaa, Coforge, QMS and BoB

Indian benchmark indices ended the week on a muted note as the headline indices settled mixed on Friday. BSE Sensex shed 53.07 points, or 0.07 per cent to end at 79,996.60. NSE's Nifty50 index rose 21.70 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 24,323.85 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 08, 2024:



Tata Motors: The Tata Group's auto player has reported a 5 per cent YoY growth in Jaguar Land Rover in wholesales at 97,755 units and 9 per cent increase in retail sales at 1.11 lakh units for Q1FY25. Wholesales of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models increased by 22 per cent and 46 per cent respectively YoY.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The Board of Directors of the state-run power major will meet on July 10 to consider enhancing the borrowing limits for FY25 and raising funds for FY26.



Induslnd Bank: The private lender's net advances grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 3.48 lakh crore, while deposits increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 3.98 lakh crore. CASA ratio drops to 36.7 per cent for the June 2024 quarter.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender received board approval for raising additional capital up to Rs 7,500 crore via debt capital instruments, and raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through long-term bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing.



Federal Bank: The private lender has entered into a strategic Bancassurance partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. With this collaboration, it now has a total of 10 insurance partners. This strategic alliance will give Federal Bank's customers access to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company’s product suite.



Marico: The FMCG company reported a domestic business posts a modest uptick in underlying volume growth on QoQ, while international business delivers double-digit constant currency growth. Consolidated revenue grows in high single digits and it expects gross margin to expand YoY owing to a favourable portfolio mix.



Coforge: The midcap IT company has further acquired 4,618,199 equity shares, representing 16.92 per cent of the current paid-up share capital and 16.76 per cent of the expanded capital of Cigniti, at Rs 1,398.50 per share. With this, the company holds 27.98 per cent of the current paid-up share capital and 27.73 per cent of the expanded capital of Cigniti.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender's board has approved the appointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Interim MD & CEO of the bank, effective July 10, for three months or until a new MD & CEO takes charge, whichever is earlier. Currently, Kesh is the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the company.



NLC India: The state-run coal company has emerged as the successful bidder for Machhakata coal mine in Angul, Odisha. This is the second commercial coal mine block in Odisha. The coal mine block has a total coal reserve of 1,377 million tonnes with a peak rated capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa expects revenue growth to be around 22-23 per cent, while gross merchandise value growth is expected to be around 25 per cent. Beauty vertical revenue growth is expected to be around 22-23 per cent and beauty vertical gross merchandise value growth is expected to be higher.



SignatureGlobal India: The recently listed realy firm's pre-sales grew 255 per cent to Rs 3,120 crore and area sold increased 123 per cent to 2.03 million square feet. The company's collections surged 102 per cent to Rs 1,210 crore.



JM Financial: The company board of NBFC has given its approval for the acquisition of a 42.99 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL) by JM Financial for Rs 1,282 crore, and acquisition of a 71.79 per cent stake in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) by JMFCSL from JM Financial for Rs 856 crore.



Equinox India Developments: The company board of the real estate firm, formerly known as Indiabulls Real Estate, has appointed Dhruv Dua as Chief Development & Investment Officer of the company, effective July 5.



PC Jewellers: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has approved the jewellery firm's one-time settlement proposal to settle the outstanding dues. The conditions of the one-time settlement include the cash and equity components payable under the settlement and the release of securities and mortgaged properties.



QMS Medical Allied Services: The NSE listed SME healthcare firm, involved in patient screening services and supply of diagnostic medical devices, has acquired 51 per cent stake in Saarathi Healthcare, a phygital solutions provider for patient and disease management for more than 15 years.