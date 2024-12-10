Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Syngene, JSW Steel, BEL, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge & NHPC

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a muted note amid the mixed domestic and global cues and settled lower on Monday. BSE Sensex tanked 200.66 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 81,508.46. NSE's Nifty50 declined 58.80 points or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 24,619. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, December 10, 2024:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Achyut Healthcare will trade ex-bonus and ex-split today. Shares of Global Education, Shradha AI Technologies and Shradha Infraprojects will also trade ex-split today.



Tata Motors: The Tata Group's automaker will increase the prices of its cars, including electric vehicles, by up to 3 per cent from January. This move comes as part of a trend among automakers raising prices to offset rising costs.



Syngene International: Promoter entity Biocon is likely to sell a 2 per cent stake in the company via block deals, suggested some media reports. The indicative price may be Rs 825 per share, with the block size at Rs 660 crore.



JSW Steel: The metal company reported consolidated crude steel production for November at 23.23 lakh tonnes, up 5 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Indian operations' production was higher by 7 per cent YoY, with capacity utilization for November at 94 per cent for Indian operations.



Bharat Electronics: The defence PSU firm has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore, including maintenance of the Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, spares, and services. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated a total of Rs 8,828 crore in orders for the current financial year.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom company's board has approved the issuance of 175.53 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,980 crore at a price of Rs 11.28 per share to Usha Martin Telematics (Rs 700 crore) and Omega Telecom Holdings (Rs 1,280 crore), both of which are Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the company.



NHPC: The company board of the PSU player will meet on December 12 to consider a revised borrowing plan for raising debt during FY25, including raising funds through the issuance of bonds up to Rs 2,600 crore in one or more tranches via private placement as part of the borrowing plan for FY25.



Bharat Forge: The forging company has raised Rs 1,650 crore by allocating 1.25 crore equity shares to several qualified institutional buyers, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, SBI MF, Government Pension Fund Global, and Mirae Asset, at a price of Rs 1,320 per share.



Torrent Power: The utilities company has completed its Rs 3,500 crore qualified institutions placement, receiving demand of approximately 4 times the base issue size from international and domestic investors. The entire issue was placed with marquee long-only investors such as SBI MF, Capital Group, SBI Pension, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Norges Bank, and Amundi.



Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostics company has acquired Delhi NCR-based Core Diagnostics for Rs 246.8 crore. This strategic acquisition will enhance Metropolis' capabilities in advanced cancer testing while strengthening its presence in Northern and Eastern India. The acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days.



PG Electroplast: The consumer electronics board has approved the issuance of 2.14 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs 699 per share, amounting to Rs 1,500 crore.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 24.5 crore from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for CAMC.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a license agreement for a Lemon Tree Resort in Mirik, West Bengal. The property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY28.



GE Vernova T&D India: The transformers company has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for the supply and supervision of 765KV power transformers and reactors for the Khavda project.



Isgec Heavy Engineering: The engineering players non-material subsidiary, Isgec Investments Pte Singapore, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Triumph Excel to sell its entire shareholding in its subsidiary, Bioeq Energy Holdings One, Cayman Islands, for $10 million (Rs 84.5 crore).



Tiger Logistics: The logistics solutions company has received board approval to raise up to Rs 400 crore through the issuance of equity shares, convertible instruments, or other permissible securities, in one or more tranches via preferential issue to finance its business growth plan.



Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: The REIT has opened its institutional placements issue on December 9, with a floor price set at Rs 287.55 per unit.



LGB Forge: The Board has approved the company's proposal to set up a new hot forging plant at Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore, to increase the manufacturing capacity of existing products.