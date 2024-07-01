Stocks in news: Vodafone, Tata Steel, UltraTech, GAIL, HDFC Life, TVS Motor and Bank of Baroda

Domestic headline indices settled mildly lower during the trading session on Friday after giving up early gains. BSE Sensex declined 210.45 points, or 0.27 per cent to end at 79,032.73. NSE's Nifty50 index retreated 33.90 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 24,010.60 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 01, 2024:



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's steel major has converted debt instruments worth $564.75 million (Rs 4,713.03 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd, into 3,59,71,33,758 fully paid-up equity shares of face value $0.157 each. Post this conversion, T Steel Holdings will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has announced the commissioning of an additional 3.35 mtpa clinker along with 1.8 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. Its total cement capacity has now reached 154.86 mtpa.



GAIL India: The state-run gas distribution company has received board approval to advance its net zero target for Scope-I & II emissions by five years, from the year 2040 to 2035.



HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private life insurance company has received a GST order, demanding a tax of Rs 132.7 crore and a penalty of Rs 132.7 crore, from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra.



TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler company has invested Rs 282.67 crore in TVS Credit Services by subscribing to an additional 68,94,335 equity shares. With this investment, the shareholding of the company in TVS Credit Services has increased to 80.69 per cent.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has received a demand order of Rs 1,067.82 crore, from the Income Tax Department, pertaining to Assessment Year 2017-18. Further, the bank said the board of directors will be meeting on July 5 to consider the Capital Plan for FY25 via raising funds through additional Tier 1 and Tire 2 debt capital instruments with an interchangeability option.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has increased tariffs for its prepaid and postpaid consumers effective July 4. It is planning significant investments over the next few quarters to further enhance the 4G experience and launch 5G services.



Godrej Properties: The real-estate company has acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Pune, offering a developable potential of 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore. The development on this land will comprise primarily group housing and high street retail.



Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker company has entered into a licensing agreement with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for co-marketing Pertuzumab biosimilar in India. Pertuzumab is a critical treatment for HER2 positive breast cancer patients.



PTC Industries: The industrial products maker's subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies has developed the most advanced casting technology for manufacturing single crystal and directionally solidified blades and vanes for aero-engine and industrial gas turbine applications.



Central Bank of India: The PSU lender has entered into a distributorship agreement with Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) to distribute Mirae's mutual fund products to its customers on a DIY model.



Neogen Chemicals: Promoter Haridas Thakarshi Kanani has divested a 5.67 per cent stake in the specialty chemicals company at an average price of Rs 1,611.14 per share. The stake was acquired by SBI Mutual Fund and White Oak Group, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges,



JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm's wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has received a letter of award for wind-solar hybrid power projects of 300 MW from SJVN, for setting up of 1,500 MW ISTS connected wind-solar hybrid power projects (Hybrid-2).



Signature Global: The real estate developer has achieved sales of over Rs 2,700 crore to date for the residential project Titanium SPR in Gurugram. The total sales figure is expected to increase significantly after the finalization of the allotment.



Orchid Pharma: The pharma company has partnered with Cipla to ensure the widespread and rapid distribution of the antibiotic Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India. Orchid launched this new drug, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).



Sanghvi Movers: The construction vehicles company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary Sangreen Future Renewables, which will operate in the wind and solar power segment.



Signpost India: The board members of advertising and media have appointed Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective July 1, following Naren Suggula's resignation as Chief Financial Officer.