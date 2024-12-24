Stocks in news: Whirlpool of India, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motor, Bharat Forge, HG Infra & Ramky Infra

Indian benchmark indices staged a strong rebound on Monday, after a 5-day sell-off triggered by US Fed's hawkish tone. BSE Sensex surged 498.58 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 78,540.17. NSE's Nifty50 soared 165.95 points or 0.7 per cent, to settle at 23,753.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 23, 2024:

Whirlpool of India, PG Electroplast: The household appliances maker has signed a definitive agreement with PG Electroplast for the contract manufacturing of select models of Whirlpool-branded semi-automatic washing machines. PG Electroplast will manufacture some of the SKUs for Whirlpool at its factory in Roorkee.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major's wholly owned subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Finland, Dr Reddy's Finland Oy. Accordingly, Dr Reddy's Finland Oy is now a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



TVS Motor Company: The automobile company has completed the acquisition of 7,914 equity shares (or a 39.11 per cent stake) in DriveX from its existing shareholder. With this, the company's shareholding in DriveX has increased to 87.38 per cent, and consequently, DriveX has become a subsidiary of the company.



Bharat Forge: The forging company has received approval from the Board to infuse $64.50 million in its subsidiary Bharat Forge America Inc. The entire infused amount will be utilized for repaying debt.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra company's subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess, has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for the procurement of 185 MW/370 MWh on a long-term basis.



Ramky Infrastructure: The NSE and BSE have issued warning letters to the civil construction company, advising it to ensure compliance with all applicable provisions concerning the conduct of risk management meetings. The company had conducted a risk management committee meeting in which the gap between meetings was more than 180 days.



Allcargo Gati: The company board of the logistics player has approved the sale of the company's fuel station at Belagavi, Karnataka, for Rs 3 crore. The agreement for sale will be executed by January 2025.



Muthoot Capital Services: Thomas George Muthoot has resigned as Managing Director of the company, and Thomas John Muthoot has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman, effective December 23. The Board has approved the appointment of Tina Suzanne George as Executive Director and Ritu Elizabeth George as Additional Non-Executive Director.



Symphony: The household appliance maker company has entered into a second addendum to the loan agreement (dated June 28, 2023) with its Australia-based subsidiary, Symphony AU Pty. The agreement size has increased to A$ 15 million from A$ 10 million.



MMTC: The metal trading company has received a warning letter from the NSE and BSE due to the non-holding of the stakeholders' relationship committee in FY24. It assured the exchanges that this would not be repeated in the future.



MIC Electronics: The Competent Authority has approved the capacity and capability assessment (CCA) of the company for GPS location-based Public Address & Passenger Information System (PAPIS) and LED destination boards in AC and Non-AC ICF & LHB coaches.



Nava: Shareholders have approved the sub-division of equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:2 (i.e., existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of face value Re 1 each).