Stocks in news: Zinka Logistics, Infosys, Afcons Infra, Tata Power, Raymond, Mphasis & SJVN

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday amid the selling pressure in the Adani stocks and mixed global cues on the back of consistent FIIs selling and geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex tanked 422.59 or 0.54 per cent to end the session at 77,155.79. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 168.60 points or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 23,349.90 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, November 22, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries will trade ex-split today. Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care, Dhruv Consultancy Services, FDC, Krishna Defence, Mawana Sugars, MSTC, Nile, Orient Technologies, Panama Petrochem, Satia Industries, Steelcast and Veedol Corporation will trade ex-dividend today.



Zinka Logistics Solutions: The digital logistics platform will make its Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 1,114.72 crore via primary route, which ran between November 13 and November 18. The company sold its shares for Rs 273 apiece.



Infosys: The Georgia Department of Labor, USA, has imposed a penalty of $3.28 million on the company for the period from Q3CY19 to Q1CY24. The company is in the process of seeking clarifications on the pending tax amounts and the levy of penalties.



Tata Power: The Tata Group firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank for $4.25 billion to finance key clean energy power projects.



Afcons Infrastructure: The recently listed infra player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 1,274 crore from the Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation. The project involves civil works, including HM works for the construction of a 130.6-meter high concrete gravity dam and apprentice works across the River Song.



SJVN: The renewable energy player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Energy Department of the Rajasthan government for the development of renewable energy in the state. SJVN would develop 5 GW of pumped storage projects and 2 GW of floating solar projects in the state.



Mphasis: The IT solutions company has been named the ‘Official Digital Partner’ of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, announcing a multi-year, technology-driven partnership. It will collaborate closely with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to develop solutions for enhancing the team's performance on the track and driving operational efficiency off the track.



Protean eGov Technologies: A non-promoter shareholder NSE Investments will be selling up to a 20.31 per cent stake in the digital infra company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) from November 22-25. The OFS includes a base issue size of 10.16 per cent equity and a green shoe option of 10.16 per cent equity. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,550 per share.



Raymond: The company has received a 'no observation letter' from the NSE & BSE for the scheme of arrangement between the company and Raymond Realty.



Nippon Life India Asset Management: The asset management player company has executed a definitive agreement with One Place Commercials for the purchase of commercial office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 486 crore.



Hyundai Motor India: The automobile company will set up two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu and has signed a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy (FPEL). It currently fulfills 63 per cent of its energy requirements using renewable sources and aims to reach 100 per cent.



LTIMindtree: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) bought a 2.001 per cent stake in LTIMindtree between March 20 and November 11, 2024, via open market transactions, increasing its shareholding in the company from 5.033 per cent to 7.034 per cent.



Innovators Facade Systems: The industrial products player has received a work order worth Rs 110 crore from Prestige Mulund Realty for the design, development, supply, fabrication, and installation of facade work, including stone cladding.