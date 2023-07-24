scorecardresearch
Tata Steel Q1 Result : Net profit falls 92% at Rs 525 cr, revenue slips marginally

The expenses of steel giant soared to Rs 58,553.25 crore in the first quarter of FY24

SUMMARY
  • Tata Steel reported 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
  • The company’s consolidated total income also fell by 4.75 per cent to Rs 60,666.48 crore
  • Tata Steel has reappointed TV Narendran as MD and CEO for 5 years

Tata Steel Ltd on Monday reported 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,714 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company’s consolidated total income also fell by 4.75 per cent to Rs 60,666.48 crore for June quarter as compared to Rs 63,698.15 crore a year ago.  

The expenses of steel giant soared to Rs 58,553.25 crore in the first quarter of FY24 against the Rs 51,912.17 crore a year ago.

Tata Steel on Monday also informed that it has reappointed TV Narendran as MD and CEO for 5 years. 

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board considered and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Mr. TV Narendran as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of five years effective September 19, 2023 through September 18, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation," the company said in an exchange filing.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, the statement said. Narendran's present tenure as CEO & MD will conclude on September 18, 2023

Tata Steel’s scrip on BSE closed 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 115.25 on Monday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
