Multibagger stock hits record high; stuck in upper circuit of 5% today

Shares of Taylormade Renewables Ltd have rallied 6,662% in the last three years. The microcap stock, which closed at Rs 3.41 on April 9 rose to a record high of Rs 230.6 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Taylormade Renewables three years ago would have turned into Rs 67.58 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 92.48 per cent during the period.

The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 230.6 on BSE today. It has gained 15.73% in the last three sessions. The stock opened 5% higher against the previous close of Rs 219.65 on BSE. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.75 on July 4, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 65.4, signaling it's neither overbought nor oversold. Taylormade Renewables shares have a beta of 0.1, indicating low volatility in a year. Taylormade Renewables shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has climbed 10.57% in a month. Total 0.24 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.34 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 226.56 crore on BSE. Four promoters held 62.69 per cent stake in the firm and 110 public shareholders owned 37.31 per cent for the quarter ended September 2022. Of these, 80 public shareholders held 4.71 lakh shares or 4.80% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 18 shareholders with 19.71% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended September 2022.

About the Company

Taylormade Renewables Ltd manufactures solar energy equipment. The Company offers photovoltaics, evacuated tubes, panels, air source heat pumps, dish cookers, dryers, biomass gasfiers, cook stoves, and other relates products. Taylormade Renewables serves customers in India.

