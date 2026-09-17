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US Fed rate hike: Why India could face pressure from higher US yields and a stronger dollar

US Fed rate hike: Why India could face pressure from higher US yields and a stronger dollar

A tighter US monetary policy can support the US dollar by increasing the relative return on dollar-denominated assets. For India, a stronger dollar can translate into pressure on the rupee, particularly if capital flows towards US assets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 12:05 AM IST
US Fed rate hike: Why India could face pressure from higher US yields and a stronger dollar Indian government bond yields could face upward pressure if investors demand higher returns to compensate for changing global interest-rate conditions and currency risks.

A US Federal Reserve rate hike can have implications well beyond American markets, particularly for emerging economies such as India. Higher US yields can make dollar assets relatively more attractive, potentially affecting foreign capital flows, the rupee and Indian bond and equity markets.

Markets were pricing a 93% probability of a Fed rate hike for the September 16, 2026 meeting, while also pricing 75 basis points of cumulative Fed tightening by March 2027, according to Axis Capital. The brokerage, however, described the market’s projected tightening path as overly hawkish.

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For India, a sustained rise in US Treasury yields could alter the relative attractiveness of emerging-market assets. When US yields rise, global investors may reassess allocations towards riskier assets, including emerging-market equities and bonds. Any reduction in foreign portfolio flows can add pressure to Indian asset prices and liquidity.

Rupee faces pressure from stronger dollar

A tighter US monetary policy can also support the US dollar by increasing the relative return on dollar-denominated assets. For India, a stronger dollar can translate into pressure on the rupee, particularly if capital flows towards US assets.

A weaker rupee can increase the domestic cost of imported commodities and other goods priced in dollars. This becomes particularly relevant when energy prices are already elevated. Axis Capital has highlighted an energy supply shock as one of the factors contributing to higher US inflation and warned that tightening financial conditions amid an adverse energy shock can carry growth risks.

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Indian bonds could feel the global yield impact

Higher US Treasury yields can also influence global bond markets. Indian government bond yields could face upward pressure if investors demand higher returns to compensate for changing global interest-rate conditions and currency risks.

The impact, however, would depend on the scale and persistence of the Fed’s tightening cycle, domestic monetary conditions and foreign investor flows. Axis Capital notes that markets are pricing substantially more tightening through March 2027 than it expects.

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Equities may see volatility

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Indian equities could also be affected if higher US rates lead to tighter global financial conditions. Foreign investors may become more selective, while higher bond yields can influence equity valuations, particularly for stocks whose valuations depend heavily on future earnings.

At the same time, the impact would not necessarily be uniform across sectors or asset classes. Domestic liquidity, corporate earnings and India's own growth and inflation trajectory would remain important factors.

What investors will watch next

The key issue for global markets is whether the Fed begins a prolonged tightening cycle or limits the extent of future increases. Axis Capital expects several current inflation drivers, including tariff-related and energy pressures, to ease, with core PCE inflation projected to fall below 2.5% in 2027.

For India, the Fed’s rate path will therefore remain an important external variable for the rupee, bond yields, foreign flows and equity-market volatility.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:05 AM IST
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