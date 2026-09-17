US Fed rate hike: Why India could face pressure from higher US yields and a stronger dollar

For India, a sustained rise in US Treasury yields could alter the relative attractiveness of emerging-market assets. When US yields rise, global investors may reassess allocations towards riskier assets, including emerging-market equities and bonds. Any reduction in foreign portfolio flows can add pressure to Indian asset prices and liquidity.

Rupee faces pressure from stronger dollar

A tighter US monetary policy can also support the US dollar by increasing the relative return on dollar-denominated assets. For India, a stronger dollar can translate into pressure on the rupee, particularly if capital flows towards US assets.

A weaker rupee can increase the domestic cost of imported commodities and other goods priced in dollars. This becomes particularly relevant when energy prices are already elevated. Axis Capital has highlighted an energy supply shock as one of the factors contributing to higher US inflation and warned that tightening financial conditions amid an adverse energy shock can carry growth risks.

Advertisement

MUST READ: FOMC outcome: How stock market may react if Fed rate is hiked by 25 bps today

Indian bonds could feel the global yield impact

Higher US Treasury yields can also influence global bond markets. Indian government bond yields could face upward pressure if investors demand higher returns to compensate for changing global interest-rate conditions and currency risks.

The impact, however, would depend on the scale and persistence of the Fed’s tightening cycle, domestic monetary conditions and foreign investor flows. Axis Capital notes that markets are pricing substantially more tightening through March 2027 than it expects.

ALSO READ: 'It's a fallacy': China and Pakistan are not India's only adversaries, warns army veteran

Equities may see volatility

Advertisement

Indian equities could also be affected if higher US rates lead to tighter global financial conditions. Foreign investors may become more selective, while higher bond yields can influence equity valuations, particularly for stocks whose valuations depend heavily on future earnings.

At the same time, the impact would not necessarily be uniform across sectors or asset classes. Domestic liquidity, corporate earnings and India's own growth and inflation trajectory would remain important factors.

What investors will watch next

The key issue for global markets is whether the Fed begins a prolonged tightening cycle or limits the extent of future increases. Axis Capital expects several current inflation drivers, including tariff-related and energy pressures, to ease, with core PCE inflation projected to fall below 2.5% in 2027.

For India, the Fed’s rate path will therefore remain an important external variable for the rupee, bond yields, foreign flows and equity-market volatility.

DO READ: India to face 100% tariffs? US House moves Russia Sanctions bill, final vote tomorrow