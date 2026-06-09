Why global defence buyers are turning to India for drones and critical components

As geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions reshape global defence procurement, India is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for military drones and critical components. Industry executives and analysts believe the country's early push toward self-reliance and trusted supply chains is positioning Indian manufacturers to capture a larger share of the global market.

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The changing nature of warfare has accelerated the adoption of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and combat operations. At the same time, countries are becoming more cautious about overdependence on a handful of suppliers for critical technologies and components.

Supply chain security

According to Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of ideaForge Technology Ltd, concerns around the origin of drone components are now influencing procurement decisions across the world.

"The global defence market is now becoming increasingly sensitive towards supply chain considerations on critical components that go into drones. In India, this sensitivity has been there for some time now, which has uniquely set us up to serve the global market and ease their concerns into the country of origin of our drones and their critical components," Mehta said.

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He added that the company's systems have been built with a focus on reliability, autonomy and performance under demanding conditions.

"At ideaForge, we've built our systems with a strong focus on reliability, autonomy, and performance in demanding, real-world conditions. Our platforms have been extensively deployed in mission-critical environments, which gives global customers a high degree of confidence in their robustness and operational readiness. We also benefit from internationally recognized accreditations, such as a NATO Stock Number, which strengthens our credibility in global defence and security ecosystems," he said.

India's push

India's emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat has helped create an ecosystem that prioritises domestic manufacturing and diversified supply chains. However, analysts point out that complete indigenisation remains a work in progress.

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Elara Securities noted that India still depends on foreign suppliers for key components such as sensors and magnets, highlighting the need for greater self-reliance and diversification of supply chains.

The brokerage also pointed out that India's drone ecosystem is expected to become one of the fastest-growing segments within the country's defence industry. According to experts cited by Elara Securities, the armed forces aspire to eventually have one drone per soldier, implying demand for nearly 1.2 million drones and creating an opportunity worth around ₹720 billion in the coming years.

Order pipeline

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities expects defence order momentum to accelerate in FY27 and FY28, driven by increasing capital expenditure and changing warfare dynamics. It believes drones, missiles, aerospace and defence electronics will be among the biggest beneficiaries.

The firm noted that the geopolitical backdrop and evolving nature of modern warfare continue to provide a structural tailwind for Indian defence manufacturers. It expects order awarding to pick up in the coming years, particularly in drone defence and offensive systems.

As countries seek resilient supply chains and trusted manufacturing partners, India's drone industry is increasingly being viewed not just as a domestic success story but as a potential global supplier. For Indian manufacturers, the shift represents an opportunity to move up the defence value chain and establish themselves as key players in the next phase of military technology.