Biggest wealth creators of 2023: These 12 firms rallied over 1,000%; do you own any?

A dozen of stocks from the broader space have made solid money for investors in 2023, delivering staggering returns of over 1,000 per cent in the ongoing calendar year. The return came when the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap surged 42 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, YTD. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 17 per cent during the same period.

With a rally of 6,345 per cent, Integrated Industries is set to emerge as the top gainer of 2023. Shares of the company soared to Rs 466 on December 22, 2023 against Rs 7.23 on December 30 last year. This remarkable rise implies that an investment of Rs 1 lakh in Integrated Industries on December 30, 2022, has grown to over Rs 64 lakh.

Incorporation in 1995, the company is engaged in the business of organic and inorganic foods products, bakery products and other processed foods items.

Prime Industries (up 3,266 per cent YTD), Eyantra Ventures (up 3,115 per cent YTD) and Jhaveri Credits & Capital (up 2,459 per cent YTD) stood among other major gainers in the list.

While sharing his advice with investors, Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Equity Research, SBI Securities said, “At the current juncture, risk-reward looks favourable in large caps compared to small and midcaps. In small and midcaps, investors should look for bottom-up growth stories in the companies where the capex cycle has recently completed or is on the verge of completion and there is robust demand visibility for the product/services.”

Data further showed that SG Mart, Remedium Lifecare, Taylormade Renewables, Pulsar International, Tine Agro, Jai Balaji Industries, Sheetal Diamonds and K&R Rail Engineering also climbed somewhere between 1,000 per cent and 2,000 per cent during the same period.

Going ahead, Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini believes that in terms of sectors, power, renewable energy, automobiles, and infrastructure stocks are anticipated to continue to play a substantial role in the stock market in 2024 due to the continuous emergence of new technologies, especially the EV sector.

“I am looking forward to public sector undertakings (PSU) and how they grab the attention of foreign investors,” he said adding there is a possibility that new sectors will emerge into the market.

