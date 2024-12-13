scorecardresearch
Stock market holidays 2025: BSE announces no trading days for 2025. Check details

Stock market holidays 2025: BSE announces no trading days for 2025. Check details

There will be one holiday each in February, May, November and December while two each in March and August.

The announcement was made by the stock exchange on Friday The announcement was made by the stock exchange on Friday

Indian stock markets will observe 14 trading holidays in the calendar year 2025. There will be one holiday each in February, May, November and December while two each in March and August. There will be three trading holidays in April and October. 

The first holiday for the next calendar year is scheduled on February 26, 2025, on account of Mahashivratri. Four holidays Republic Day, Ram Navami, Bakri Id and Muharram have fallen on Saturdays/Sundays, so there will be no additional holidays for these four events.

Muhurat Trading will be conducted on October 21, 2025 on the account of Diwali. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently, the exchanges said.

The announcement was made by the stock exchanges on December 13. Here is the full list:

Sr.No.

Holidays

Date

Day

1

Mahashivratri

February 26,2025

Wednesday

2

Holi

March 14, 2025

Friday

3

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

March 31,2025

Monday

4

Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 10,2025

Thursday

5

Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14,2025

Monday

6

Good Friday

April 18,2025

Friday

7

Maharashtra Day

May 01,2025

Thursday

8

Independence Day

August 15,2025

Friday

9

Ganesh Chaturthi

August 27,2025

Wednesday

10

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 02,2025

Thursday

11

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan

October 21,2025

Tuesday

12

Diwali Balipratipada

October 22,2025

Wednesday

13

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

November 05,2025

Wednesday

14

Christmas

December 25,2025

Thursday

 

A stock market holiday is when the bourses in India, the NSE and the BSE are closed for trading, due to festivals and national holidays. Investors plan their trading calendar keeping these equity market holidays in mind. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 7:07 PM IST
