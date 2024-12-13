Stock market holidays 2025: BSE announces no trading days for 2025. Check details

Indian stock markets will observe 14 trading holidays in the calendar year 2025. There will be one holiday each in February, May, November and December while two each in March and August. There will be three trading holidays in April and October.

The first holiday for the next calendar year is scheduled on February 26, 2025, on account of Mahashivratri. Four holidays Republic Day, Ram Navami, Bakri Id and Muharram have fallen on Saturdays/Sundays, so there will be no additional holidays for these four events.

Muhurat Trading will be conducted on October 21, 2025 on the account of Diwali. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently, the exchanges said.

The announcement was made by the stock exchanges on December 13. Here is the full list:

Sr.No. Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday

A stock market holiday is when the bourses in India, the NSE and the BSE are closed for trading, due to festivals and national holidays. Investors plan their trading calendar keeping these equity market holidays in mind.