Stock market holidays 2025: BSE announces no trading days for 2025. Check details

Indian stock markets will observe 14 trading holidays in the calendar year 2025. There will be one holiday each in February, May, November and December while two each in March and August. There will be three trading holidays in April and October.
The first holiday for the next calendar year is scheduled on February 26, 2025, on account of Mahashivratri. Four holidays Republic Day, Ram Navami, Bakri Id and Muharram have fallen on Saturdays/Sundays, so there will be no additional holidays for these four events.
Muhurat Trading will be conducted on October 21, 2025 on the account of Diwali. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently, the exchanges said.
The announcement was made by the stock exchanges on December 13. Here is the full list:
|
Sr.No.
|
Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
1
|
Mahashivratri
|
February 26,2025
|
Wednesday
|
2
|
Holi
|
March 14, 2025
|
Friday
|
3
|
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|
March 31,2025
|
Monday
|
4
|
Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 10,2025
|
Thursday
|
5
|
Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 14,2025
|
Monday
|
6
|
Good Friday
|
April 18,2025
|
Friday
|
7
|
Maharashtra Day
|
May 01,2025
|
Thursday
|
8
|
Independence Day
|
August 15,2025
|
Friday
|
9
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
August 27,2025
|
Wednesday
|
10
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|
October 02,2025
|
Thursday
|
11
|
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|
October 21,2025
|
Tuesday
|
12
|
Diwali Balipratipada
|
October 22,2025
|
Wednesday
|
13
|
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|
November 05,2025
|
Wednesday
|
14
|
Christmas
|
December 25,2025
|
Thursday
A stock market holiday is when the bourses in India, the NSE and the BSE are closed for trading, due to festivals and national holidays. Investors plan their trading calendar keeping these equity market holidays in mind.
