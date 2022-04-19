Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; HDFC twins top losers

Good morning!

It turned out to be a tough Monday for the investors on Dalal Street as the Sensex ended 1,172.19 points lower, dragged down by heavyweights Infosys and HDFC twins amid a weak trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,172.19 points or 2.01 per cent to settle at 57,166.74. During the day, it plummeted 1,496.54 points or 2.56 per cent to 56,842.39. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 302 points or 1.73 per cent to finish at 17,173.65.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened over 195 points higher at 57,362.28 and Nifty jumped over 85 points to 17,258.95.

Bajaj Finserv and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers, followed by Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

HDFC twins were among the top losers.

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicate a gap-up opening with 42 points gain. Asian shares traded cautiously on Tuesday, with investors weighing China's measures to cushion an economic slowdown and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening.

Gold climbed to $1,998.10 on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, as the Ukraine crisis dragged on and inflation concerns mounted. However, the metal later gave up most gains as the dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed. USDINR shall trade in a range between 75.90 to 76.50 levels.

Key companies announcing their quarterly results are ACC, Mastek, LTI etc. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,500.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,387.45 crore on April 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,341.96 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended the day lower in a choppy trading day on Monday, while US Treasury yields jumped as investors juggled strong earnings with what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.11 percent, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.02 percent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.14 percent.

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade, as investors watched for market reaction to China’s central bank announcing financial support for COVID-hit sectors.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.11 percent in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.99 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.72 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.22 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13 percent higher.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 35 points higher at 17,251.20.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity benchmarks tumbled for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, dragged down by heavyweights Infosys and HDFC twins amid a weak trend in Asian markets. Sensex tanked 1,172.19 points or 2.01 per cent to end at 57,166.74.

During the day, the 30 stock index tanked 1,496.54 points or 2.56 per cent to 56,842.39. Nifty crashed 302 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 17,173.65.

Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and TCS were the top Sensex losers falling up to 7.27 per cent. NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan, Nestle, Titan and M&M were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.11 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.