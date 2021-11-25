Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 400 points, Nifty above 17,500; RIL gains 5%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in Reliance Industries, IT and pharma stocks. Sensex rose 410 points to 58,751.80 and Nifty was trading 109 points higher at 17,524.30.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

NTPC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2 per cent, followed by HUL, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 14 were trading higher. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 71 points and 193 points, respectively.

In early trade, Sensex declined 94.5 points to 58,246.46 and Nifty slipped 18 points to 17,396.50.

On Wednesday, Indian equity market fell today after a single-session pause led by losses in IT, auto, consumer goods and capital goods shares. Sensex ended 323 points lower at 58,340 and Nifty fell 88 points to 17,415.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, NTPC,and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.45%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,122.65 crore on November 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,809.62 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.