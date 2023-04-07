Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today & on Friday next week

Indian equity benchmarks would remain closed on Friday, as per the BSE website. The domestic benchmarks would be shut on account of Good Friday. This is a holiday-shortened week as it witnessed just three trading sessions instead of the usual five. Indices were closed on April 4 (Tuesday) due to 'Mahavir Jayanti'. Further, there's a market holiday next week too. BSE and NSE would be closed on April 14, 2023, to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The equity derivative segment, equity segment and the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment would also remain closed on April 7 and April 14.

Today, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) would remain shut for both morning and evening sessions.

In April 2023, the total count of stock market holidays came at 13, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Yesterday, the domestic benchmarks extended their gains for the fifth straight session in a highly volatile trading session. The benchmarks settled higher defying weak global cues as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprisingly kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent after six consecutive hikes.

"The surprising policy move to pause interest rate hikes has had a convincing effect on bond yields and the stock market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex pack added 143.66 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 59,832.97, while the broader NSE NIfty index moved 42 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher to close at 17,599.

Mid and smallcap shares finished higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.64 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.78 per cent. Fear index India VIX fell 4.95 per cent to 11.80.

12 out of the 15 sectoral indices on NSE settled in the green. Sub-indices Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the index by rising 0.94 per cent, 0.90 per cent, 0.76 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG settled in the red.

On BSE, Dhani Services, Vakrangee, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Indian Energy Exchange and Ashoka Buildcon jumped up to 17.36 per cent.

"Markets had a splendid move in the truncated week, wherein the benchmark index Nifty50 witnessed continuation in the uptrend post the consolidation breakout in the previous week. The broad-based buying emergence showcased the eagerness of the bulls to levitate the market amidst favorable conditions. With a robust trading week, Nifty soared nearly 1.40 percent from its last week's closure," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

Going ahead, one needs to have a stock-centric approach for better trading opportunities and stay abreast with global and domestic developments, Krishan added.

Technical view: Nifty outlook

"Going forward, the market will remain buy-on-dips as long as it remains above 17,500. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 17,700, above which the index may move up towards higher levels," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

