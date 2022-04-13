Stock market holidays 2022: Share Market to remain closed for next 4 days

The share market will remain closed for four consecutive days, starting from Thursday. The trading on both indexes of the stock market - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - won't take place on account of Mahavir Jayanti/ Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday.

While Mahavir Jayanti/Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti falls on April 14, Good Friday is on April 15.

On Saturday and Sunday, the share market will remain closed because of regular weekly holidays.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices settled lower for the third day in a row, with the Sensex falling over 237 points, pulled down by HDFC twins amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends.

Despite a firm opening, the Sensex failed to hold on the momentum and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 per cent to 58,291.23.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to finish at 17,475.65.