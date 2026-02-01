Budget 2026: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier after today’s announcements

The Union Budget 2026 has brought relief for travellers, students, exporters and clean-energy sectors, while tightening the screws on tax non-compliance and speculative trading. Here’s a quick breakdown of what becomes cheaper and what will cost more after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements today.

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What gets cheaper after Union Budget 2026

Overseas Travel & Education



Foreign education expenses: Lower Tax Collected at Source (TCS) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for education-related payments, easing costs for students studying abroad.

Industry, Manufacturing & Exports

Shoe upper exports: Duty-free imports allowed for export-oriented production.

Capital goods for critical minerals: Basic Customs Duty (BCD) fully exempt.

Components and parts for civilian aircraft manufacturing: BCD exempt, boosting India’s aviation manufacturing push.

Energy & Green Transition

Energy transition equipment: BCD exempt to support clean energy adoption.

Solar glass ingredients: BCD exempt, lowering costs for domestic solar manufacturing.

Goods for nuclear power projects: BCD exempt, aiding large-scale power infrastructure.

Healthcare & Essentials

Drugs for rare diseases and cancer: Full BCD exemption to improve affordability.

Fish catch by Indian fishermen in Indian waters: BCD exempt, benefiting coastal livelihoods.

Consumer Imports

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Microwave ovens: BCD exempt, potentially lowering retail prices.

Personal-use imports: Customs duty reduced to 10% from 20%, offering relief to individual importers.

What gets costlier after Union Budget 2026

Industry, Manufacturing & Exports

Alcoholic liquor, scrap and select minerals: Customs duty cut to 1% from 2%.

Tax & Compliance

Income tax misreporting: Penalty increased sharply to 100% of the tax amount, signalling zero tolerance for evasion.

Non-disclosure of movable assets: Now attracts a penalty, expanding the compliance net.

Stock Market Trading

Stock options and futures trading: Securities Transaction Tax (STT) raised to 0.05% from 0.02%, increasing costs for active derivatives traders.

Budget 2026 focuses on lowering costs for growth-driving sectors like manufacturing, clean energy, healthcare and education, while discouraging tax evasion and speculative trading. For households, students and travellers, there’s tangible relief — but market participants and non-compliant taxpayers will feel the pinch.