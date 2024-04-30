scorecardresearch
The data from ACE Equity shows that select 10 stocks from the BSE 500 universe have surged up to 4775% in three years.

4,700% rally in 3 years! Here’s how these 10 multibagger stocks turned Rs 1 lakh to up to Rs 47 lakh. 4,700% rally in 3 years! Here’s how these 10 multibagger stocks turned Rs 1 lakh to up to Rs 47 lakh.

Indian equities are witnessing strong gaining momentum. The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has surged 50% in the three years from April 29, 2021, to April 29, 2024. Meanwhile, the broader market index BSE500 has yielded a 66% return in the same duration. On the other hand, select stocks have also provided multi-bagger returns in this three-year period.

The data available from ACE Equity shows that select 10 stocks from the BSE 500 universe have surged up to 4775% in three years. Here are the top 10 multibaggers in this list:

Lloyds Metals & Energy: This iron and steel manufacturing company is the biggest gainer in the BSE 500 index. Lloyds Metals & Energy's share price has surged 4775% in the three-year period to Rs. 716.65 on April 29, 2024, from Rs. 14.7 on April 29, 2021. It has a current market capitalization (m-cap) of Rs. 36,209 crore. This stock jumped 122% in the last one year.

Jupiter Wagons: This railway wagons manufacturing company's stock has gained 2342% to Rs. 407.85 from Rs. 16.7 in three years. It has a latest m-cap of Rs. 16,815 crore. Jupiter Wagons' one-year return stands at 286%.

Apar Industries: A capital goods sector company, Apar Industries' share price has surged 1480% to Rs. 7,844.9 on April 29, 2024, from Rs. 496.5 three years ago. It has an m-cap of Rs. 31,512 crore. The stock gained 179% in the last 12 months.

BLS International Services: With gains of 1444%, professional services provider firm BLS International Services is at number four in this list. Its share price jumped to Rs. 350 from Rs. 22.7 three years ago. It has an m-cap of Rs. 14,409 crore. In a 12-month period, this stock has surged 95%.

JBM Auto: An auto ancillary sector company, JBM Auto's share price has surged 1166% in three years to Rs. 1,905.7 from Rs. 150.5 and has the latest m-cap of Rs. 22,534 crore. Last one year returns stand at 138%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: In three years, this defense sector PSU stock surged 1078% to Rs. 2,376 from Rs. 201.6 and has a current market valuation of Rs. 47,921 crore. The stock gained 215% in the last 12 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam: This infrastructure PSU stock surged 956% to Rs. 288.8 from Rs. 27.4 in three years and has a latest market valuation of Rs. 60,215 crore. While continuing its strong run, Rail Vikas Nigam has delivered a 168% return in the last one year.

In a three-year period, Suzlon Energy surged (883%), Hindustan Aeronautics gained (747%), and Usha Martin jumped (731%), are other major gainers in this list. One key point is that in the top 10 performing stocks, as many as three are PSUs. Sector-wise, capital goods and auto sector stocks dominate this list.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
