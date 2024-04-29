scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger railway stock jumps 6% on Rs 1,200-crore order win

Feedback

Multibagger railway stock jumps 6% on Rs 1,200-crore order win

Multibagger stock: IRCON International stock rose 6.43% to Rs 266.95 against the previous close of Rs 250.80 on BSE. The multibagger stock opened higher at Rs 258 today.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IRCON International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. IRCON International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

IRCON International shares gained over 6% on Monday after the railway engineering firm said it has won a Rs 1198 crore project in a joint venture. IRCON International stock rose 6.43% to Rs 266.95 against the previous close of Rs 250.80 on BSE. The multibagger stock opened higher at Rs 258 today. IRCON International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,105 crore on BSE. The Indian Railway firm has gained 246.30 % in a year and risen 47.66% in 2023.

“Ircon International Ltd (IRCON) under its joint venture with Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd (DRA) i.E. Ircon-DRA JV has been awarded the LoA for the construction of Kottavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project from Shivalingapuram Station to Borraguhalu Station...," the Railway PSU said in an exchange filing.

The project will be built in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode in 1,260 days, IRCON said. The cost of the project awarded by East Coast Railway is Rs 1,198.09 crore, it said. IRCON, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 67.6, signaling it's trading in the strongly overbought zone. IRCON International shares have a beta of 1.5, indicating average volatility in a year. IRCON International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction company with specialisation in transport infrastructure. The PSU was established in 1976.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 29, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement