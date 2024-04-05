IREDA, JP Power, YES Bank, JP Associates shares jump up to 10% amid NSE heavy volumes

YES Bank Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Friday's trade. HDFC Bank Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Aavas Financiers Ltd were some of the stocks leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

YES Bank shares gained 1.20 per cent to Rs 25.20 on NSE, as 11,68,43,308 shares worth Rs 293 crore changed hands. YES Bank recently reported its provisional business update for the March quarter. Nomura India said YES Bank's deposit growth was strong at 22.5 per cent YoY and 10 per cent sequentially led by robust growth of 23 per cent YoY (15 per cent sequentially) in CASA deposits. As a result, CASA ratio improved by 120 basis points sequentially to 30.9 per cent. This brokerage sees the stock at Rs 16.50.

IREDA shares climbed 9.76 per cent to 173.80, as 8,72,00,178 shares worth Rs 1,489 crore changing hands. IREDA has recorded highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 37,354 crore in FY24. Its loan disbursement for the year stood Rs 25,089 crore. In a business update, IREDA recently said its loan book at FY24 end stood at Rs 59,650 crore, up 26.71 per cent.

Shares of JP Power climbed 4.88 per cent to Rs 19.35, as 5,48,31,495 shares worth Rs 104 crore changed hands. JP Associates also jumped 7.45 per cent to Rs 22.35 as 5,14,71,899 shares worth Rs 111 crore changed hands. JP Power received two orders this week from o GE Power India. One order is for Rs 490 crore and the other Rs284 crore (excluding GST).

They were followed by GTL Infra, which saw 4,60,75,950 shares changing hands. This penny stock rose 2.78 per cent to Rs 1.85.

IRFC shares advanced 2.02 per cent to Rs 146.65 as 3,73,76,982 shares worth Rs 545 crore changed hands. IRFC, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infra, Tata Steel and Punjab National Bank were some of the stocks that gained amid high NSE volumes.

On the turnover side, HDFC Bank led the chart with 2536 crore turnover. This stock was up 1.43 per cent at Rs 1,549.45 after the private lender's Q4 business update. Nuvama said HDFC Bank's deposit growth was strong in Q4 but loan growth stayed soft. This, it said, is part of the conscious consolidation strategy pursued by the bank and not due to a dearth of growth.

IREDA, ICICI Bank, Tata Chemicals, IRFC and Jio Financial were some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.