IT stocks to buy: Deven Choksey sees 15-20% upside in IT stocks post correction; TCS, Infy in focus

That makes the sector attractive not necessarily as a runaway structural bet, but as a relatively measured opportunity in a volatile tape. He specifically indicated that the downside risk in bellwethers such as TCS and Infosys may remain limited at current market prices.

Why the Street Is Watching IT Again

The renewed interest in IT comes at a time when global conversations around AI safeguards and calls for a more calibrated pace of AI development are gaining traction. For domestic IT companies, that narrative matters because any moderation in the AI frenzy could redirect investor attention toward established technology services players with proven execution, strong balance sheets and global client relationships.

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In the broader market discussion, Choksey also maintained that Indian equities are in the process of bottoming out, with panic-led declines potentially creating value-buying opportunities. Against that backdrop, IT appears to him to be one of the safer pockets for investors looking to deploy capital selectively rather than chase momentum across the board.

The Risks Behind the Trade

Still, Choksey was clear that this is not a risk-free call. The first risk, he said, is time: IT stocks can “drag for a longer time,” delaying returns even if the downside remains capped. The second is underwhelming upside — if gains remain below expectations, the trade could disappoint despite appearing safe on entry.

His strategy, therefore, is distinctly pragmatic. “When the panic button is getting created at that point of time, buy into them,” he said, adding that investors could look to “trade it out at 15-20 per cent upside” in a recovering market.

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What It Means for Investors

The message for investors is clear: in a market still searching for a firm floor, large-cap IT may offer a favourable risk-reward setup. But the bet is best viewed as a disciplined trading opportunity tied to market recovery, not an open-ended rerating call.