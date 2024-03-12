Jio Financial, YES Bank, Infibeam, GTL Infra, NHPC, PNB, Dish TV shares see surge in NSE volumes

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, YES Bank, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, GTL Infra Ltd, NHPC, Dish TV Ltd and Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB) are some of the stocks leading volumes on NSE. Others included Suzlon Energy, ITC, IREDA Ltd and IRFC Ltd. All of these stocks, except Jio Financial, were trading in the red today, falling up to 7 per cent.

Jio Financial in fact led the turn over chart, followed by HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to name a few.

Vodafone Idea topped the volume chart, as the stock saw 21,47,61,310 shares worth Rs 293 crore changing hands. The stock fell 0,73 per cent to Rs 13.65 on NSE. It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 12,59,00,950 shares worth Rs 291 crore changing hands. This stock fell 3.38 per cent to Rs 22.85.

Jio Financial shares climbed 3.3 per cent to Rs 367.40 on NSE, as 7,60,13,227 shares worth Rs 2,807 crore changed hands. Infibeam shares tanked 6.51 per cent to Rs 37.35, as 6,42,73,922 shares worth Rs 247 crore changed hands. Penny stock GTL Infra declined 2.78 per cent to Rs 1.75. This stock recorded a volume of 4,45,68,718 shares.

NHPC Ltd recorded a volume of 3,96,34,428 shares. This PSU stock was down 3.83 per cent at Rs 86.70. Dish TV shares tanked 3.65 per cent to Rs 18.50. The Dish TV stock saw 3,46,40,968 shares changing hands worth Rs 65 crore.

PNB and South Indian Bank also saw up to 3 crore shares changing hands. Suzlon Energy shares were down 4.7 per cent at Rs 37.50 while those of IRFC were down 3.19 per cent at Rs 136.60. ITC, Jaiprakash Associates, IREDA and SAIL were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

In terms of turnover, HDFC Bank witnessed Rs 2,708 crore in turnover. It was followed by ICICI Bank turnover at Rs 1,515 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 1,185 crore, TCS at Rs 1115 crore and SBI at Rs 956 crore.