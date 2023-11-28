Stocks in focus: Paytm, Cello World, KPI Green Energy, Wipro and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Friday. Sensex fell 48 points to end the session at 65,970 and Nifty lost 7 points to settle at 19,794.

Paytm

Warren Buffet's investment arm, BH International Holdings, has sold its entire shareholding through open market transactions. Berkshire Hathaway's entity sold 1.56 crore equity shares, which is equivalent to 2.46 percent of paid-up equity, at an average price of Rs 877.29 per share, amounting to Rs 1,370.6 crore.

Fortis Healthcare

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd will be in focus in Tuesday’s trade after the hospital chain on Friday said it has finalised agreements for the sale of Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai to MGM Healthcare Private Limited. The sale consideration is approximately Rs 128 crore.

KPI Green Energy

Subsidiary Sun Drops Energia has won a new order of 4.66 MW for executing solar power projects under the captive power producer (CPP) segment. With the addition of the new order, its cumulative orders of solar power projects till date have crossed 143+ MW under the CPP segment.

Khadim India

The retail footwear company will raise about Rs 15 crore. It will raise funds via the preferential issue of fully convertible equity share warrants on a private placement basis to one of the promoters and a few other identified non-promoter entities. The company will issue 4,08,768 fully convertible equity share warrants of Rs 10 each, which will be converted into equity shares of Rs 10 each. The warrants will be issued at a price of Rs. 365 per share.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech made an additional investment of Rs 350 crore in its wholly owned firm, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers. This will strengthen the financial health of the said wholly-owned subsidiary.

Wipro

The technology services and consulting company has helped Stockholm Exergi AB, Stockholm's energy company, build a new information technology (IT) infrastructure, helping it take a significant step towards achieving its and Stockholm City's overall climate transformation targets.

Cello World

The consumerware company logged a 4.5 percent sequential growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q2 climbed 3.6 percent to Rs 489 crore compared to the previous quarter. EBITDA for the quarter rose 0.9 percent QoQ to Rs 120.3 crore.

PNB Housing Finance

The housing finance company’s board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,500 crore on a private placement basis in tranches over the next six months.

