Stocks in news: YES Bank, SpiceJet, Cipla, Tata Power, Tata Steel and more

The domestic equity market ended higher on Monday. Sensex rose 241 points to 65,628 and Nifty gained 93 pts to 19,528.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Ramco Cements

The firm said it has commissioned the balance capacity of 3 MW of waste heat recovery system out of 12 MW capacity. With this, total operating capacity of the waste heat recovery system for the company has gone up to 43 MW.

Oil India

The board of Oil India has approved equity contribution of up to Rs 1738 crore in line with its shareholding percentage in the joint venture with Assam Gas Company. Under the agreement signed by OIL and Assam Gas Company in April, North East Gas Distribution Company Ltd is set to construct regional natural gas networks and supply piped natural gas to residential and commercial properties in Assam's Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali, as well as several districts in Tripura.

Mrs Bectors Food

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has approved the appointment of Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer.

SpiceJet

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd has allotted over 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of Rs 231 crore.

Cipla

Cipla South Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, has inked a binding term sheet with Actor Holdings (Pty) to acquire a privately owned consumer health and generic medicine company Actor Pharma (Pty) Ltd. The acquisition will take place at a cost of ZAR900 million or $48.6 million. Cipla’s wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa, will acquire 100 percent of the issued ordinary shares of Actor Pharma.

Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company, said it has inked a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Neosym Industry Ltd (Neosym). The agreement is for a 26 megawatt (MW) AC group captive solar plant. The project, located at Jamkhed, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra with an anticipated electricity generation capacity of 59 million units annually will start from March 2024.

YES Bank

Shares of YES Bank are in focus after the board of private lender decided to extend the tenure of Chief Risk Officer Sumit Gupta for a period of three months. Gupta was made the Chief Risk Officer of the bank on August 28, 2020, for a period of three years.

Tata Steel

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the Tata group firm said that it has been in active and detailed discussions with the UK government and other stakeholders in relation to the future of the UK business. It said discussions with the UK Government and other relevant stakeholders are ongoing.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia

Shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia will make their market debut on Tuesday. Ahead of listing, shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia were commanding a strong premium of Rs 55-60 in the grey market, which hints at a likely listing premium of 60 per cent over the issue price of Rs 99 apiece.

