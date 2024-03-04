Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, KPI Green Energy, SJVN, Apeejay Surrendra Park and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Saturday. Sensex ended 61 pts higher at 73,806 and Nifty gained 39 points to close at 22,378. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

NTPC

The state-run power producer said its board has awarded investment approval for the Singrauli super thermal power project, Stage III (2x800 MW). The current estimated cost of the project is Rs 17,195.31 crore.

SJVN

The company’s subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has won a 200 MW solar power project in the tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit. The 200 MW solar power project will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, and the tentative cost of its development will be around Rs 1,100 crore.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta are in news after its parent firm Vedanta Resources said it plans to deleverage $3 billion debt over the next three years, adding that the parent has multiple avenues to meet its debt obligation and, therefore, it is not considering a stake sale actively in the near term.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Zaggle has inked an agreement with Axis Bank. It will be a referral partner of the bank to carry out activities such as sales and distribution, marketing, and campaigning bundled with Zaggle expense management to drive forex card spends and greater usage of the software for five years.

KPI Green Energy

The company has inked a power purchase agreement for a 200 MWAC (240 MWp) grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project.

APL Apollo Tubes

The company has received an order from the State Tax Officer, Intelligence, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for a GST demand of Rs 16,86,44,732 comprising tax, interest, and penalty.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

The company has commissioned a 120 TPD liquid glucose unit at its existing unit in Malda, West Bengal. The collective liquid glucose capacity has now reached 900 TPD across five locations.

MOIL

The state-owned manganese ore mining firm clocked its best ever February production of 1.51 lakh metric tons of manganese (Mn) ore, up 15 percent YoY, while sales at 1.56 lakh metric tons increased by 18 percent over a year-ago month.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

The hotel chain will announce its October-December quarter earnings today. This is the first earnings by the company after listing on the bourses in February.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility

The company that makes electric two-wheelers under the brand Joy e-bike and three-wheelers under the brand Joy e-rik in India has opened its new assembly line facility for electric two-wheelers in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The plant will have an initial annual capacity of 20,000 units.

Axis Bank

The banking shares are in focus after the lender proposed raising funds by issuing fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term non-convertible debenture (Series –7), with a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs 3,000 crore, thereby aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore.