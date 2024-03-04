scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
NTPC shares in focus today as PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 30,000 crore

Feedback

NTPC shares in focus today as PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 30,000 crore

NTPC shares ended 0.47% lower at Rs 341.85 on Saturday against the previous close of Rs 343.5 on BSE.

NTPC shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. NTPC shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • Earlier, NTPC stock opened higher at Rs 344 on BSE.
  • NTPC shares have rallied 100 per cent in a year and risen 48.24 per cent in six months.
  • Total 0.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 97.22 lakh.

Shares of state-owned NTPC Ltd are in news as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of various projects worth Rs 30,023 crore today.

Additionally, the power producer said its board has approved investment for the Singrauli super thermal power project, Stage III (2x800 MW). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 17,195.31 crore.,

Related Articles

NTPC shares ended 0.47% lower at Rs 341.85 on Saturday against the previous close of Rs 343.5 on BSE. Earlier, NTPC stock opened higher at Rs 344 on BSE. NTPC shares have rallied 100 per cent in a year and risen 48.24 per cent in six months.

Market cap of NTPC stood at Rs 3.31 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 97.22 lakh.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 166.65 on April 4, 2023 and touched a record high of Rs 350 on March 2, 2024. The stock has a beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of NTPC stock stands at 60, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NTPC shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

NTPC reported a 7% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,209 crore in Q3 against Rs 4,854 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, net profit climbed 10% from Rs 4,726 crore posted in the preceding September quarter. Revenue from operations fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 42,820 crore in the last quarter against Rs 44,602 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
NTPC Ltd
NTPC Ltd