The contrarian view

Joe C. Mathew reports.,Joe C Mathew | Delhi
Former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram is a man who minces no words. The former Union finance minister was a keynote speaker at the BT MindRush, where he attacked the government's performance and questioned its numbers.

 
 

What leaders need to do

Chanakya seemed to have envisaged every opportunity: Ashwin Sanghi

Govt's economic recovery claim doubtful: Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister said the growth numbers were driven by low oil prices that overstated the GDP deflator and increased government expenditure.
MindRush15: Don't pass the buck, says Bill Hawkins

4G will disrupt lives of consumers, says Idea MD

Business Today MindRush 2015 kicks off in style

MindRush 2015: Plan succession when entity becomes large, say panel discussion

MindRush 2015: From fit mind to fit economy

Prefer day-to-day motivation over one-time incentives to keep employees motivated: Susan Fowler

MindRush 2015: Internet story is just being started

The opportunity for internet businesses is huge, considering the fact that the size of the Indian internet economy is $30 billion.
Govt launches an app to track rural electrification: REC

REC, facilitating the availability of electricity in rural and semi-urban areas since 2005, has been able to cover 3,300 villages so far.
MindRush 2015: CEOs must lead by example, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

The govt is pro-poor, pro-market: Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha assured that the government is on track to push reforms.
