P. Chidambaram is a man who minces no words. The former Union finance minister was a keynote speaker at the BT MindRush, where he attacked the government's performance and questioned its numbers.
The former Finance Minister said the growth numbers were driven by low oil prices that overstated the GDP deflator and increased government expenditure.
The opportunity for internet businesses is huge, considering the fact that the size of the Indian internet economy is $30 billion.
REC, facilitating the availability of electricity in rural and semi-urban areas since 2005, has been able to cover 3,300 villages so far.
Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha assured that the government is on track to push reforms.
