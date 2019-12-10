BT MindRush: Setting the stage for business leaders

All roads in Mumbai are soon going to lead to the biggest business event of December - the seventh edition of Business Today MindRush on December 13 at Taj Land's End. The theme of this year's BT MindRush - Disrupt or Die - is in sync with the times when start-ups are challenging large corporations with disruptive ideas and technology.

At BT MindRush, some of the biggest thought leaders in business, economics, management and policy will discuss how to disrupt and succeed. The highlight of the day-long event are the BT Best CEOs Awards, where some of the biggest names in Indian industry will be awarded. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the chief guest and will give away the awards.

The event is studded with a series of panel discussions and keynotes. The day starts off with author Ashwin Sanghi talking on '13 Steps to Bloody Good Health'. Based on his book, he will explain how becoming wealthy is difficult, but not impossible - it can happen if you have belief!

Soon after, pilates experts Vesna Jacob will explain how to stay fit - something a lot of CEOs may be interested in.

The next session is by Mathew Oommen, president of Reliance Jio. He will talk about how Reliance Jio started from the scratch and became the leader in India's telecom space.

The event will then move on to the fascinating topic of startups and the growing number of unicorns in India. The panel on 'Unleashing a Hundred Unicorns' will discuss what private equity funds look at when they invest in a start-up.

Next up, will be a session on family business. Professor Kavil Ramchandran, Executive Director at the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise in the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business, will present a case on how to fortify family businesses in the country.

The session to follow will look at how workplace of the future is changing both in India and abroad.

The idea that success depends on your wellness will be explored in a keynote address on 'Corporate Stress & Mental Health' by Neerja Birla, Founder, MPower.

After this, a panel will discuss why the stock market is touching historic high despite the economy going through a slowdown. That topic will be tackled by a star-studded panel of stock market and investing experts.

Then we have management guru Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, speaking on the Corporate Chanakya.

As the event builds up to the Awards, an Economic Roundtable will discusss how to disrupt the downturn. Among the panelists are Ashima Goyal, Member, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; Mahesh Vyas, CEO, CNIE; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI.

That's followed by a Power Panel that includes Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO, Maruti Suzuki; Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle; Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India and Bhaskar Bhat former CMD, the Titan Company.

That will be followed by the Best CEO Awards. The awards examine both quantitative and qualitative aspects of businesses. The quantitative exercise is based on the BT500 ranking of India's most valuable companies - companies with revenues of more than Rs 1,000 crore within the BT 500 universe. It covers three fiscals -2018/19, 2017/18 and 2016/17. There will also be 10 sectoral awards. In addition, there are four awards based on size: Emerging (revenues between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 crore); Medium (Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 crore), Large (Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore) and Super Large (over Rs 1 lakh crore).

The wait has begun! Register now at Businesstoday.In