Insurance News, Indian Insurance Industry News Headlines, Insurance Companies news
Home
MONEY
Insurance

Step-by-step guide on how to link Aadhaar with insurance policies

Priyadarshini Maji | New Delhi
Step-by-step guide on how to link Aadhaar with insurance policies

Problems might arise with claim settlements if the insurance policies are not linked by the given deadline.

 
 

What happens if you don't link your Aadhaar and insurance policy by Dec 31?

It has now become mandatory to link your insurance policies with Aadhaar, and the deadline to do so is December 31, 2017.
More

How to claim damage if your car and property is damaged in flood?

More

Do you need insurance cover for dengue?

Dengue is quite a dreaded disease, and insurance companies are offering special insurance cover to take care of the medical expenses in case it is required.
More

IRDAI considering insurance cover for discontinued ULIPs

More

LIC agents to go digital; to get PoS for premium collection

More

Increase Your Health Insurance Cover

Even if you are among the one who are insured, will it be sufficient enough when you actually need it?
More

Top-up your plan to increase your health insurance cover

More
 
 

How to ensure a smooth settlement of life insurance claims

Here are a few points to consider for speedy settlement of life insurance claims.
More

Ensure that you have sufficient insurance coverage

More

Child Insurance Plan: Catch them young

Child plan is insurance plan that financially secures your child's future and also serves as an investing tool.
More

Paytm users get free insurance on their mobile wallet

Paytm, India's largest mobile wallet app with more than 200 million users,  has come up with a new level of security system for its users: Wallet Insurance.
More

Why insurance policies are needed in digital format

More

What to consider before buying motor insurance based on driving skills

Apart from linking premium to driving skills, the device also provides you security based on various parameters such as over-speeding and geo-fence violation.
More

LIC ties up with Axis Bank to sell life covers

More
Advertisement