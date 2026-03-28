Adani Defence delivers 2,000 Prahar LMGs ahead of schedule, boosts self-reliance push 

Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered 2,000 indigenously manufactured Prahar 7.62 mm Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to the Indian Army, marking a key milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in small arms manufacturing.

The first batch was completed in just seven months — 11 months ahead of schedule — while the First-of-Production Model (FOPM) was realised in six months against an 18-month timeline. This was followed by Bulk Production Clearance (BPC), enabling rapid scale-up to full manufacturing.

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The delivery event was attended by senior defence officials, including A Anbarasu, DG Acquisition & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence.

Manufactured at Adani Defence’s small arms facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the Prahar LMG is aimed at reducing dependence on imported infantry weapons. The 100-acre facility is India’s first fully integrated private-sector small arms manufacturing hub, equipped with barrel manufacturing, CNC machining, robotics, metallurgy labs, and a 25-metre underground firing range.

Each weapon undergoes lifecycle testing, ballistic assessment and environmental trials to meet the operational standards of the Indian Armed Forces.

Designed for scale, the facility has an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 weapons, with over 90% domestic sourcing. It is also contributing to local industrial growth by generating skilled employment and supporting MSMEs across the supply chain.

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The manufacturing ecosystem is backed by the company’s ammunition complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, commissioned in 2024, with an annual capacity of around 300 million rounds of small-calibre ammunition. Expansion plans include production of medium and large-calibre ammunition.

This integrated approach across design, manufacturing and supply chains is aimed at improving execution timelines and strengthening long-term defence self-reliance.

Looking ahead, the Gwalior facility is also preparing to manufacture close quarter battle (CQB) weapons, further expanding India’s indigenous small arms capabilities.

The Prahar LMG is designed as an accurate, robust and reliable system, featuring open bolt firing, gas-operated piston mechanism, and semi-automatic and automatic firing modes. It supports both assault drum and belt-fed ammunition, includes a gas regulator for adverse conditions, and allows quick field dismantling.

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With a 7.62x51 mm calibre, 508 mm barrel length, overall length of 1,100 mm, and weight of 8 kg, the weapon has an effective range of up to 1,000 metres.