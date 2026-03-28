March 31 insurance deadline: Why last-minute buying can hurt your finances

As the financial year draws to a close, a familiar pattern emerges across India’s retail investing landscape—last-minute insurance purchases driven largely by tax-saving urgency. But industry experts warn that treating insurance as a deadline-driven decision, rather than a core financial planning tool, can lead to suboptimal outcomes for investors.

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Abhishek Bansal, Chief Revenue Officer at InsuranceDekho, highlights a recurring issue: “The March 31 rush has turned insurance into a checkbox for many consumers.” According to him, policies are often selected in haste, without adequate evaluation of coverage needs, resulting in gaps that only become visible at the time of a claim.

From an investor’s standpoint, this raises a critical concern—misalignment between financial protection and long-term portfolio strategy. Insurance, unlike market-linked instruments, is not meant for tactical allocation or year-end adjustments. It is a foundational layer of risk management.

Arun Ramamurthy, Co-Founder of Staywell.Health, notes that delaying insurance decisions until the financial year-end often leads to rushed and inefficient choices. “When decisions are made under pressure, there is a high probability of choosing the wrong coverage amount or even an unsuitable policy,” he says.

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This has direct implications for portfolio efficiency. Underinsurance can expose dependents to financial shocks, while overinsurance or mispriced products can strain cash flows through higher premiums. In both cases, the investor’s broader asset allocation strategy is impacted.

Another key risk during the March-end rush is mis-selling. With limited time for due diligence, investors may overlook critical parameters such as claim settlement ratios, exclusions, waiting periods, and policy tenure. This increases the probability of buying products that are tax-efficient in the short term but ineffective in delivering long-term financial protection.

Experts argue that insurance decisions should be integrated into the annual financial planning cycle much earlier. Starting the evaluation process in advance allows investors to assess their risk profile, compare products, and align coverage with life goals such as income protection, retirement planning, and liquidity needs.

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Importantly, early planning also shifts the focus away from Section 80C tax-saving alone. While tax efficiency remains relevant, it should be a byproduct—not the primary driver—of insurance decisions.

From a broader market perspective, the March-end spike in insurance buying also distorts demand patterns, leading to concentration risk and reduced advisory quality. A more staggered, informed approach to insurance purchases could improve both consumer outcomes and industry practices.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: insurance should not be treated as a last-minute compliance exercise. Instead, it should be approached with the same discipline applied to equity, debt, or asset allocation decisions—deliberate, data-driven, and aligned with long-term financial goals.