Charting India Inc’s sustainable future: Business Today unveils India’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025

India’s leading business news platform, Business Today Multiverse, is set to unveil the first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies–Summit & Awards 2025. This is an exclusive platform honouring corporate leadership in sustainability, ESG compliance, and responsible business practices. The event will take place on June 6 in New Delhi, with the theme, ‘Charting India Inc’s Sustainable Future.’

This pivotal summit will bring together key stakeholders across industry, government, finance, and sustainability to address one of the most urgent mandates facing India Inc—aligning growth with environmental and social responsibility.

Focusing on India’s strategic environmental vision outlining the country’s evolving roadmap for a sustainable future; the event will feature a special keynote session headlined by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The evaluation process behind the awards was rigorous and transparent. CareEdge ESG Ratings, the knowledge partner for the initiative, led the shortlisting based on publicly available data, evaluating the top 1,000 listed entities across 11 sectors with significant environmental and social impact. A distinguished jury chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of the State Bank of India, lent credibility and depth to the final selection of winners.

Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, will commence the event with a welcome address.

The event will host an esteemed line-up of speakers representing leadership across sustainability, governance, finance, and policy like Nikunj Dube, Director & Head, CARE ESG Ratings; Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head, PepsiCo India and South Asia; Anjalli Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato; Namrata Rana, National Head of ESG, KPMG in India; Pramod Rao, Executive Director, SEBI; Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII; Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer, JSW Group; Abanti Sankaranarayanan, EVP - Group Public Affairs, Mahindra & Mahindra; Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan, Head of Strategy, Sustainability, CSR & Skilling, Siemens Ltd; Sanjay Podder, Global MD–Technology, Sustainability & Innovation, Accenture.



The panel discussions’ line-up will continue with distinguished experts such as Dr. Nilanjan Ghosh, Director, Blue Economy & Climate, ORF; Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor, NDMA; Dr. Jaivardhan Ramanlal Bhatt, Distinguished Fellow, RIS; Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Senior Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water; Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Climate & Sustainability Fund; Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital; Mridula Ramesh, Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute; Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group; Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, International Solar Alliance; Meyyappan Nagappan, Partner, Trilegal; Amit Kapur, Partner, JSA; Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor; and Ashish Parikh, COO, Diageo India.

Committed to advancing India Inc’s sustainability journey, this trailblazing summit is supported by leading organisations--L&T as the Green Partner, Diageo as the CPG Sustainability Partner, and PepsiCo as the Sustainable Progress Partner. Other partners include KREDL and RVNL, participating as an Associate Partner

The evening will conclude with BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies Awards, spotlighting leading organisations for their exemplary achievements in ESG practices and unveiling of the magazine’s special edition on ‘Sustainability’ with the campaign, ‘Sustainability is no longer an option, it is the only way forward.’



As India’s corporate landscape embraces sustainability as a core value and not just a compliance mandate, Business Today’s initiative reinforces its role as a torchbearer in shaping the ESG dialogue through knowledge-sharing, recognition, and action.

