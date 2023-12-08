'Need to find ways to survive in my industry': At BT MPW 2023, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar speaks on creativity through female lens

Zoya Akhtar, the renowned Indian filmmaker, on Friday opened up about the seven-year gap between her first script and its final execution as the film "Luck by Chance." In an interaction with Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director, India Today Group, at the 20th edition of Business Today's 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event in Mumbai, she attributed this delay to the film's unconventional nature and the early stages of the multiplex boom in India.

At a session titled "Creativity Through The Female Lens", Akhtar explained that "Luck by Chance" didn't fit the typical Bollywood formula back then. Its introspective and character-driven approach deviated from the commercially successful action and romance genres that dominated the industry.

In the early 2000s, India's multiplex business was still in its infancy. These modern theatres catered to a different audience with a more diverse taste in films compared to traditional single-screen theaters. The audience's taste for movies was evolving at a slower pace back then. The idea of accepting a unique film like "Luck by Chance" was less likely to resonate with a mainstream audience accustomed to conventional storytelling, she added.

Akhtar mentioned that she initially secured support from a few actors before finding backing for her film. This strategy increased the project's appeal and credibility, making it more attractive to potential producers.

When it comes to facing rejection, she said that entering the Bollywood industry is a tough task and one will have to face a lot of rejection in the initial phase of the career.

Zoya Akhtar shared the approach to dealing with imposter syndrome. Akhtar emphasised on the importance of talking to trusted individuals about your doubts and anxieties. Sharing these feelings with someone supportive can provide valuable perspective and help you gain confidence in your abilities, she said.

“You talk it through people you trust. If people are reacting to your work, there must be something there. You reconnect back with passion after every failure or doubt,” Zoya Akhtar said.

Zoya finds solace and companionship in spending time with her dogs. “I hang with my dogs, I wake up early and spend time reading books, doing yoga or spending time just doing nothing,” Akhtar said on how she reconnects with work.

On dealing with peace, Akhtar said, “We work in a competitive market and there’s a lot of money that is involved, so there’s a lot of pressure and I communicate well with people to ensure calmness.”

“Just be kind and nice to people and it is an underrated quality,” Akhtar on loyalty and making sync with new people. Akhtar emphasised the importance of pursuing projects that resonate with your personal interests and passions. On her success mantra, she said, “I hope I get it right. I believe that I have to do what I want to do. I can’t make a project for 2-3 years and I should resonate with the project. I work from my heart and head both.”

Talking about success of her latest release Archies, Zoya Akhtar said, "There is a lot of camaraderie in the film industry. There is competition and rivalry, but we have each other's back."

Talking about success and failures at the box office, Akhtar said that at some stage or other, you will be rejected. "In my industry, you will face rejection. So you need to find ways to survive. You can cry at home, self-help. Just get up and get back on the horse."

