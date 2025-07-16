Edelweiss Mutual Fund undertook a significant portfolio reshuffle across its equity schemes in June 2025, signalling a tactical tilt towards domestic consumption themes, niche cyclicals, and healthcare. The latest Product Notes reveal a series of key additions and exits across its Large Cap, Mid Cap, Small Cap, Large & Mid Cap, and Multi Cap funds.

In the Large Cap Fund, Edelweiss added TVS Motor Company, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., all stocks seen as strong plays on India’s consumption and travel rebound. At the same time, the fund exited Mankind Pharma and Blue Star Ltd., indicating a shift in preference away from recent underperformers or valuation-rich names.

The Mid Cap Fund continued to back its conviction in high-growth stories, with top allocations going to Persistent Systems (3.64%), Max Healthcare (3.46%), and Coforge (3.34%). The fund also introduced PNB Housing Finance and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, reflecting a growing focus on financials and power transmission infrastructure.

On the flip side, it completely exited Voltas, which may reflect concerns over margin pressure in the consumer durable space.

Edelweiss' Small Cap Fund showed a clear bias toward niche financial and industrial players. Key increases were made in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) (2.84%), Radico Khaitan (2.43%), and KEI Industries (2.14%). Thermax Ltd was a new addition to the portfolio, signalling growing interest in energy-efficient industrial solutions.

Meanwhile, Minda Corporation was dropped from the fund, perhaps due to growth slowdown concerns in the auto component sector.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Portfolio Changes – June 2025

Fund Name Additions Exits Large Cap Fund TVS Motor Company, IRCTC, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. Mankind Pharma, Blue Star Mid Cap Fund Persistent Systems, Max Healthcare, Coforge, PNB Housing Finance, GE Vernova Voltas Small Cap Fund Thermax Ltd, MCX, Radico Khaitan, KEI Industries Minda Corporation Large & Mid Cap Fund Vishal Mega Mart, Tata Steel Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Multi Cap Fund Trent Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rainbow Children’s Medicare NTPC Green Energy, Vijaya Diagnostic

In a major move, the Large & Mid Cap Fund exited Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — one of India’s largest IT exporters and added Vishal Mega Mart and Tata Steel. This shift reflects Edelweiss’s rotation into retail and cyclical plays amid a softening demand environment in the global IT services market. The entry of Vishal Mega Mart highlights the rising importance of retail penetration in non-metro markets, while Tata Steel signals confidence in a potential uptick in infrastructure activity.

The Multi Cap Fund maintained its diversified allocation strategy, with new bets on Trent Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd. These entries reinforce Edelweiss’s focus on retail, defence manufacturing, and specialised healthcare services. Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy and Vijaya Diagnostic were removed from the portfolio, possibly due to muted growth outlook or valuation concerns. As of June-end, the Multi Cap Fund had a well-balanced allocation: 45.7% in large caps, 27.5% in mid caps, and 26.8% in small caps.

Overall, the June portfolio activity across Edelweiss’s equity funds reveals a clear strategy—reduce exposure to legacy IT and overvalued sectors, and double down on domestic recovery themes and high-growth mid and small-cap stocks. As market volatility persists globally, Edelweiss appears to be positioning its portfolios for bottom-up alpha generation with a tilt towards India-focused themes.