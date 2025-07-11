‘Skip one coffee & build Rs 1 crore, but...’: MF expert shares crorepati formula 

“I want to save Rs 1 crore.” It’s a goal many Indians declare but few truly believe is possible—and even fewer actually start working toward. But according to Jugal Kagtada, expert and Mutual Fund Distributor, the dream of hitting the Rs 1 crore mark isn’t reserved for high earners or financial wizards. In fact, it’s surprisingly achievable for the average person if they just stick to one simple habit: consistent investing.

“Rs 1 crore isn’t some big, impossible number,” Kagtada explains. “It’s just a small monthly habit done long enough.”

Consider this:

Invest Rs 5,000/month at 12% returns → Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Invest Rs 13,000/month at 12% returns → Rs 1 crore in 15 years

Invest Rs 21,000/month at 12% returns → Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Break it down even further, and the goal feels even less daunting. ₹5,000 a month is only about ₹166 a day—roughly the cost of skipping a food delivery order or choosing to brew coffee at home instead of hitting the mall café.

“Doesn’t it look a little more achievable now?” Kagtada asks.

Here’s the harsh truth he shares: “People don’t fail to become wealthy because they lack income. They fail because they lack a plan—and sometimes, patience.”

Many people think wealth comes from making huge leaps—a sudden windfall, a lucky stock tip, or some secret shortcut. In reality, wealth grows from dozens of tiny, seemingly insignificant decisions made consistently over the years.

The magic ingredient is compounding, where your money earns returns, and then those returns earn returns. Over time, the snowball effect transforms modest monthly contributions into serious wealth.

Kagtada’s advice is simple: start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), automate it, and ignore the market noise. “Just start your SIP and keep going. Let compounding handle the rest,” he says.

But he also warns that people often sabotage themselves by pausing their SIPs whenever the market turns volatile. “The truth is, volatility is your friend if you keep investing. Lower prices mean you get more units for the same money. That’s how you build wealth faster,” he explains.

Experts agree that the sooner you start, the less you have to invest each month to reach your goal. Delaying even five years could mean having to save almost double each month to hit the same target.

₹1 crore may not be built overnight, but it’s certainly within reach for those willing to take small, steady steps. For many, the difference between financial stress and financial freedom could be as simple as skipping one coffee a day—and channeling that money into the power of compounding.

In the end, the question isn’t whether you can save ₹1 crore. It’s whether you’re ready to start—and stick with it.