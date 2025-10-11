Business Today
I have high risk appetite and have heavily invested in equity, debt, liquid funds. Is my allocation right for all seasons?

I have high risk appetite and have heavily invested in equity, debt, liquid funds. Is my allocation right for all seasons?

With a high-risk appetite and a 15-year horizon, you’ve built a mutual fund portfolio balancing equity, debt, and gold exposure — but is it truly all-weather? Understanding how to align asset allocation with market cycles, volatility, and long-term goals is key to compounding wealth consistently.

Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Oct 11, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Markets swing between optimism and fear, but mutual funds keep investors disciplined by spreading risk across assets and sectors.

I have been investing in mutual funds for a year and have now finalised my portfolio to continue for the next 15+ years. My risk appetite is high, and my monthly investment allocation is Rs 35,000 as follows: PPFC Rs 9,000 (25.7%), Nifty50 Rs 5,000 (14.3%), HDFC Midcap Rs 7,500 (21.4%), Bandhan Smallcap Rs 6,000 (17.1%), Gold ETF Rs 1,500 (4.3%), and Debt – ABSL Liquid Fund Rs 6,000 (17.1%, earmarked as an emergency fund targeting Rs 2 lakh).

Does this allocation strike the right balance between growth and risk? Should I increase exposure to large caps or diversify further across categories? After 1 year of investing in MFs, I have selected these funds and this amount to continue for the next 15+ years.

Advice by Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance

From what you’ve shared:

· Time horizon: Long (15+ years) → you have the capacity to take risk and ride through volatility.

· Risk appetite: High.

· Track record: You already have a one-year investment history and are now finalising your “go forward” portfolio.

· Emergency fund: You are targeting Rs 2 lakh in a debt/liquid fund (ABSL Liquid).

· Monthly deployment: Rs 35,000, of which Rs 29,000 is into equities/gold and Rs 6,000 is earmarked for the emergency fund.

The debt/liquid allocation is rightly kept separate as an emergency buffer and not for returns. However, I don’t yet have your holistic picture (age, profession/industry, family background, dependents, liabilities, home ownership, or other assets). A comprehensive financial plan needs those details. As a general guideline, try to maintain 6–12 months of expenses as an emergency reserve across liquid/debt instruments and savings accounts.

Before we optimize mutual fund allocations, it’s critical to ensure your risk protection layer is in place:

· Health Insurance: Relying only on a corporate health policy is risky. If you change jobs or face a break in employment, you may lose cover. Having a personal health insurance policy (Rs 10–20 lakh base cover + top-up if needed) ensures continuity and protects you and your family against large medical expenses.

· Term Life Insurance: If you have dependents, loans, or liabilities, a pure term plan is non-negotiable. Cover should ideally equal 12–15× annual income + outstanding liabilities. This ensures your family’s financial security is intact in case of unforeseen events.

Only after these pillars are in place should you scale equity allocations for long-term wealth. Without them, even the best portfolio could collapse under a health emergency or income disruption.

Portfolio observations

· Your equity allocation (29,000) is tilted significantly toward mid- and small-cap funds. Solely relying on these categories may not be ideal because valuations in this segment are currently stretched - several mid/small-cap funds have restricted lump-sum investments due to overheating.

· A flexi-cap fund makes more sense for long-term wealth creation. The fund manager has the flexibility to shift between large, mid, and small caps based on relative attractiveness.

· Your current choice, PPFAS Flexi Cap, has a conservative style with high cash levels (~23%), which can act as a drag in bull markets. For an investor with a high-risk appetite and long horizon, a fully invested strategy may suit better - e.g., HDFC Flexi Cap has historically stayed invested and has a strong track record.

· The Nifty 50 index fund is an excellent low-cost, long-term core holding.

· Gold ETF allocation adds diversification, but you may also consider a Silver ETF for an additional hedge against equity downturns and inflationary cycles.

Markets will always move through cycles of optimism and fear — that’s the nature of investing. Mutual funds, by design, help you stay disciplined through these ups and downs by spreading risk across asset classes and sectors. Your high-risk, long-horizon portfolio gives you the advantage of time — the most powerful tool for compounding. Continue your SIPs even during market corrections, as downturns often lay the foundation for future gains. Avoid reacting emotionally to short-term volatility; instead, review and rebalance every 12–18 months to maintain alignment with goals. Remember, successful investing is less about timing the market and more about time in the market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:42 PM IST
