Neo AMC launches India All-Cap Core Equity Fund for global investors

Neo Asset Management, the asset management arm of Neo Group, has announced the launch of the India All-Cap Core Equity Fund. This open-ended, multi-manager Fund of Funds (FoF) operates within GIFT City’s Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework. The structure is intended to provide global investors—including eligible individuals, institutions, non-resident Indians, dual citizens qualifying as non-residents, and high net worth family offices—efficient and tax-advantaged access to India’s long-term equity growth.

The fund aims to raise $100 million, with a minimum investment size of $150,000 (approximately ₹1.35 crore). Certain income streams generated by the fund may qualify for exemptions under Section 10(4D) of the Income Tax Act, subject to eligibility and regulatory compliance.

Management of the new fund is led by Chintan Bhatt, Fund Manager and Principal Officer at Neo Asset Management, supported by Senior Analyst Pranjal Mitra and the firm’s broader investment leadership.

Neo Group, recognised as one of India’s leading wealth and asset management providers, manages client assets exceeding ₹80,000 crore across its wealth management and advisory businesses.

The alternatives and asset management wing of Neo oversees approximately ₹18,500 crore, spanning private credit, private equity, real assets, and listed strategies, serving an international clientele that includes ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions.

Commenting on the fund’s objectives, Shantanu Bhargava, Head of Managed Solutions at Neo Group, stated: “Global investors are actively seeking high-governance, tax-efficient and institutionally managed access to India. Our India All-Cap Core Equity Fund is built specifically to meet this requirement, offering broad India exposure, rigorous manager selection and the structural tax advantages enabled through GIFT city. With this launch, we are not only expanding the avenues for global capital to participate in India’s long-term growth but also reinforcing our commitment to building world-class investment vehicles. We expect this fund to serve as a gateway for sophisticated investors looking to participate in India’s next decade of wealth creation.”