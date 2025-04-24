Mutual funds' bet big: Major stake surge in select 10 Indian stocks across sectors

Latest shareholding data from ACE Equity for March 2025 shows that mutual funds (MFs) have increased their stake in several listed Indian companies. Sectors such as business services, FMCG, IT, and healthcare witnessed strong MF interest. Select 10 stocks saw an increase of up to 11 percentage points in MF holdings, reflecting growing institutional confidence in their future performance.

TeamLease Services, a leading business services and HR solutions provider, recorded the highest jump in mutual fund shareholding. The MFs stake increased by 10.85 percentage points — from 34.59% in Q3, December 2024 to 45.44% in Q4, March 2025. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 1,914 with a market capitalisation of Rs 3,209 crore as of April 23, 2025. This strong institutional interest could be linked to the rising demand for formal employment and workforce management solutions.

AWL Agri Business, an FMCG player from the Adani group, also saw a sharp increase in mutual fund interest. Its MF holding in Q4 FY25 surged from a mere 0.04% to 8.47%, marking an 8.43 percentage point rise. With its stock trading at Rs 284 a piece, the company commands a market cap of Rs 36,898 crore.

Brooks Laboratories, operating in the healthcare sector, experienced a 6.04 percentage point rise in MF shareholding, taking it from 3.86% to 9.90%. With a stock price of Rs 140 and a m-cap of Rs 413 crore, the company is likely drawing investor attention for its potential in the growing pharma space.

Awfis Space Solutions, a Business Services provider, also attracted institutional interest. MF holdings rose by 5.08 percentage points to 24.30% in March 2025. Its share price was Rs 670 with an m-cap of Rs 4,756 crore. The shift towards hybrid work models and demand for co-working spaces may be contributing to investor confidence.

Max Financial Services, a key player in the finance sector, saw mutual fund holdings rise from 34.95% to 39.88%, a 4.93 percentage point increase. With a latest m-cap of Rs 42,824 crore and a share price of Rs 1,241, it continues to be a strong choice for institutional investors seeking long-term value.

Happiest Minds Technologies, from the IT sector, also recorded a substantial rise in MF stake—up by 4.7 percentage points to 8.37%. Its stock price stood at Rs 596 and market cap at Rs 9,073 crore, pointing to growing interest in digital and tech-based businesses.

Other companies that saw significant increase in MF holdings include The South Indian Bank (up 4.49 percentage points), Cyient (4.28 points), Happy Forgings (4.14 points), and Machhar Industries (4.07 points), showing that the positive sentiment extends to banking, auto ancillaries, and chemicals as well.