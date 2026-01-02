SIP or lump sum in 2026? What 30-year data tells investors about mutual fund investment pattern

As investors step into 2026, mutual fund strategies are back under scrutiny after a volatile few years marked by sharp rallies, sudden corrections and shifting global cues. With markets no longer moving in a straight line, many investors are questioning how best to deploy money in 2026 — whether systematic investment plans (SIPs) still make sense, if waiting for market dips works better, or whether lump-sum investing can deliver superior results.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to market experts, the debate is less about choosing the “perfect” timing strategy and more about consistency and discipline. Alok Jain, founder of Weekend Investing, says investor confusion around SIPs and lump-sum investing is often driven by behavioural biases rather than outcomes.

“Of course, the underlying thesis and the assumption here is that we are in a growth economy and we will continue to be so for the next many decades,” Jain said, explaining why long-term investing in indices remains effective. He noted that equity indices themselves have a built-in “self-healing” mechanism, with underperforming stocks replaced periodically and stronger companies allowed to continue.

In 2025, systematic investment plan (SIP) investors had much to cheer about, with nearly 97% of mutual fund schemes delivering positive returns. XIRRs climbed as high as 37%, highlighting the strength of disciplined investing despite uneven market conditions. Of the 490 active domestic equity mutual fund schemes open for monthly SIPs as of January 1, 2025, only 13 closed the year in the red. This resilience stood out even as the Nifty’s 9% annual gain masked significant stress across segments of the small- and mid-cap universe.

Advertisement

How to test the waters

To test common investing beliefs, Jain evaluated three approaches over a 30-year period from 1995 to 2025 using the Nifty index. The first involved a simple monthly SIP of Rs 10,000. The second strategy relied on investing a lump sum of Rs 1.2 lakh once a year, but only when the market corrected by at least 10%. The third was a hybrid model, combining a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 with an annual lump sum of ₹60,000 deployed during a 10% market fall.

“All three cases had identical total investments of Rs 37.2 lakh over 30 years. The only difference was timing,” Jain said.

The results were strikingly similar. A pure monthly SIP delivered a final portfolio value of about Rs 3.38 crore, translating into profits of around Rs 3.4 crore. The annual dip-based lump-sum strategy resulted in a portfolio of roughly Rs 3.9 crore, with profits of about Rs 3.5 crore. The hybrid approach landed at nearly the same outcome. Returns across all three methods clustered tightly, with internal rates of return ranging between 12.41% and 12.48%.

Advertisement

“Virtually there is no difference in how you approach the market — monthly SIPs, annual investing or buying on dips,” Jain said. “When outcomes are similar, why create confusion?”

He warned that waiting for market corrections creates an illusion of control. Investors often believe they are being smarter by waiting for a 10–20% fall, but in reality, large corrections are infrequent and unpredictable. Cash held on the sidelines typically earns much lower returns, often failing to beat inflation after tax.

SIP vs Lump Sum: What 30-Year Data Shows (1995–2025)

Strategy Investment Method Total Investment Deployment Rule Final Value Approx. XIRR



Monthly SIP Rs 10,000 every month Rs 37.2 lakh Fixed monthly investment regardless of market levels ~Rs 3.38 crore ~12.48%

Annual Lump Sum on Dips Rs 1.2 lakh once a year Rs 37.2 lakh Invest only when Nifty falls 10% in a year; cash earns 6% till use ~Rs 3.9 crore ~12.41%

Hybrid Strategy Rs 5,000 monthly SIP + Rs 60,000 LS Rs 37.2 lakh Monthly SIP + annual lump sum invested on 10% market fall ~Rs 3.9 crore ~12.45%

Advertisement

Jain also highlighted behavioural traps such as recency bias and loss aversion. After major crashes like 2008 or the Covid-led selloff, many investors expected repeated declines that never came, missing prolonged rallies. “Markets are up most of the time. Big crashes are rare,” he said.

Buying the dip, he added, is harder in practice than theory. “You never know the bottom. A 10% fall could turn into 20% or 30%, and many investors freeze,” Jain said, noting that capital often gets exhausted too early in deep bear markets.

For 2026, the message for mutual fund investors is clear: do not stop SIPs during market stress. SIPs remove the need to predict entry points, enforce discipline and reduce emotional decision-making. “The best strategy is the one you can stick with for decades,” Jain said.

With market volatility moderating and long-term growth intact, experts say consistent investing through SIPs, supplemented cautiously, if at all, with lump sums, remains the most practical way for retail investors to build wealth in the years ahead.