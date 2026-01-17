Smart execution, low active share: What sets Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund apart

PPFAS Mutual Fund is set to broaden its equity offerings with the launch of the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund, marking its much-anticipated entry into the large-cap segment. The fund house has announced that the new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on January 19 and close on January 30, after which the scheme will reopen for continuous purchase and redemption from February 6. The fund will be benchmarked against the Nifty 100 Total Return Index (TRI), aligning it with India’s top large-cap universe.

First unveiled in November 2025, the scheme represents PPFAS’s return to equity fund launches after nearly five years. The fund house has positioned the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund as a cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to India’s leading companies, while keeping portfolio construction closely aligned with its benchmark rather than pursuing aggressive stock selection.

According to details shared in the fund’s investor FAQs, the core objective of the scheme is to offer broad-based large-cap exposure with a strong focus on execution efficiency. Instead of trying to outperform the index through high-conviction bets, the fund aims to manage trading and impact costs carefully, maintain a low active share, and use efficient instruments to keep portfolio positioning close to the Nifty 100 over time.

Investment philosophy

The fund’s key features reflect this philosophy. It offers diversified exposure to India’s top 100 companies by free-float market capitalisation, ensuring broad market coverage. By keeping costs low and limiting portfolio churn, the fund seeks to allow a greater share of returns to remain invested for investors. Its low active share approach is designed to reduce stock-selection risk, while its “Smart Execution” framework focuses on improving net returns through tactical efficiency rather than traditional alpha generation.

Smart Execution strategy

A distinguishing element of the scheme is its Smart Execution strategy, which includes a set of tools aimed at lowering transaction costs. The fund may use single-stock futures or index futures when they trade at a discount to spot prices, enabling more cost-effective market exposure. It may also deploy merger-related arbitrage strategies when index constituents trade below announced merger ratios. In addition, the fund plans to adopt gradual rebalancing when the Nifty 100 composition changes, instead of executing trades mechanically on index change dates. Around corporate actions such as demergers or special situations, the scheme may take small opportunistic positions to manage liquidity and reduce impact costs, while keeping the overall active share below 10 per cent.

Mcap profile for stock selection

Unlike most actively managed large-cap funds, the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund will not use valuations or company fundamentals as the primary basis for stock selection. Instead, it seeks exposure to Nifty 100 constituents based on their market capitalisation profile. This approach sets it apart from traditional large-cap schemes, where fund managers typically rely on bottom-up research to build concentrated portfolios. In contrast, PPFAS’s new offering aims for lower portfolio turnover, lower expenses, and returns that remain closely aligned with the benchmark, rather than diverging sharply from it.

Stock weightage

Stock weightage within the portfolio will follow a rules-driven approach, with the weight of any individual holding capped at 10 per cent. This ensures diversification while preventing excessive concentration in a few large names.

Who should pick Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund

In terms of suitability, the fund is positioned for investors seeking steady, long-term exposure to India’s large-cap space without the higher costs and volatility often associated with actively managed funds. It is expected to appeal to investors who prefer index-like returns, value cost efficiency, and have a long-term investment horizon of five years or more. At the same time, the fund house has cautioned that the scheme may not suit investors looking to significantly outperform the market, those who prefer concentrated sectoral or stock-specific bets, or those with a short-term investment horizon and low tolerance for equity market volatility.

Types of plans

The scheme will be available under both Direct and Regular plans, each offering Growth and Income Distribution cum Withdrawal (IDCW) options. Within the IDCW option, investors can choose between payout and reinvestment sub-options, providing flexibility in how income is received or reinvested.

Taxation details

From a taxation perspective, the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund will be treated as an equity-oriented fund, as it will invest at least 65 per cent of its assets in Indian equities and equity-related instruments. Short-term capital gains will be taxed at 20 per cent, while long-term capital gains will be taxed at 12.5 per cent beyond the annual exemption limit of ₹1.25 lakh. Dividends under the IDCW option will be subject to applicable tax rules, including TDS where thresholds are breached, along with surcharge and cess as applicable.

Minimum lump-sum investment

The fund has kept entry barriers low. The minimum lump-sum investment is set at Rs 1,000, with the same amount applicable for additional purchases. SIP investors can start with Rs 1,000 per month or Rs 3,000 per quarter, making the scheme accessible to a wide range of retail investors.

With its blend of index-style exposure and execution-driven strategies, the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund positions itself as a hybrid between passive and active investing. As large-cap funds increasingly face scrutiny over costs and consistency, PPFAS’s latest offering represents a strategic attempt to deliver market-aligned returns with greater efficiency, an approach that could resonate with investors seeking stability and discipline in an evolving equity landscape.