Top mutual fund performers Q3 FY24: ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund tops large cap, Nippon India Small Cap leads section

Best Mutual Funds in Q3: ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund and Nippon India Large Cap have topped a recent Mutual Fund Rankings report compiled by CRISIL for the third quarter of the current fiscal year. In 2023, the large-cap funds have drawn the maximum investment with total AUMs (assets under management) amounting to Rs 2,76,639 crore, as per AMFI data.

The Crisil report said the large-cap category experienced negative inflows in the September quarter, there was a net inflow of Rs 750 crore in the December quarter.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth is a Large-cap mutual fund scheme from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and was launched in January 1, 2013. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth has Rs 47,929 Crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth has given returns of 35.62% in last one year. Since launch, it has delivered 16.44% average annual returns. The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd.

The CRISIL report further added that in the Small Cap category Nippon India Small Cap Fund and Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund topped the list. Small-cap funds, defined by their investment strategy focusing on companies with smaller market capitalisations, have perpetually captured significant interest in the last one year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth was launched on January 1, 2023. Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth has Rs 43,816 crore worth of assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023. Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth has given returns of 59.91% in last one year. Since launch, it has delivered 27.30% average annual returns. Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth scheme's top 5 holdings are in TI Financial Holdings Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, KPIT Engineering Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Direct Fund-Growth is a small Cap mutual fund scheme and was launched on January 1, 2013. Franklin India Smaller Companies Direct Fund-Growth has Rs 11,398 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023. Franklin India Smaller Companies Direct Fund-Growth has given returns of 60.16% in last one year. Since launch, it has delivered 22.84% average annual returns. The fund's top 5 holdings are in Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange India.

